5 Best Chain Restaurants for a Traditional Turkey Club, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chains serving balanced turkey club sandwiches.

A turkey club is a no-risk order. You know it will hit the spot and satisfy a craving without much thought. At its best, a great turkey club comes down to balance: juicy, well-seasoned turkey, crisp bacon, fresh lettuce and a ripe tomato layered between toasted bread that doesn’t fall apart. It’s a classic for a reason, but not every version gets the details right. To find the chains that truly deliver, chefs highlight the spots that nail texture, flavor and consistency in every bite.

Jason’s Deli

The Deli Club at Jason’s Deli is an elevated version that includes turkey, bacon, ham and Swiss cheese, giving it a richer flavor. “Jason’s turkey club feels a bit more like something you’d make at home, in a good way,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “The ingredients taste fresh, and it’s not overloaded, so you actually get that classic turkey and bacon balance.”

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McAlister’s Deli

Beloved for its generous portions and quality ingredients, McAlister’s Deli offers several club sandwiches, including the King Club, which Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, raves about. “McAlister’s takes their classic club and doubles the bread,” he said. “You get roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, spring mix, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on three slices of bread. It’s hearty, satisfying, and comes with your choice of side. A chain club that consistently delivers.”

Mimi’s Cafe

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Mimi’s is known for its delicious all-day brunch and baked goods like muffins and croissants, but the Roasted Turkey Club is a must-have that Kara Brown, home chef, recipe developer, and founder @Bee Inspired, highly recommends. “It’s slow-roasted, not typical deli slices, so you actually get real texture and flavor instead of relying on mayo to carry the sandwich,” she says. “The bread choice matters more in a club sandwich than almost any other sandwich format, and Mimi’s toasted sourdough is a genuinely smart choice.” Brown explains that a slight tang cuts through the richness of the bacon and mayo, keeping each bite balanced instead of heavy, and raves about the triple-decker style. “A triple-decker only works if the middle slice of bread actually keeps the layers separate, so each bite has a different mix of ingredients,” she says. “When that middle slice is toasted well and sized right, you get a unique eating experience from top to bottom. If not, the sandwich falls apart and tastes the same throughout. Mimi’s gets it right.”

Panera Bread

The Bacon Turkey Bravo is Panera Bread’s version of a club that’s consistently good. “The balance between the turkey, bacon, and bread just works, and it feels like something you can come back to without it getting too heavy,” says Dozus.

Which Wich

The Turkey Club at Which Wich is a favorite for Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com, and says that it’s the best “by far.” “I love how many toppings you can choose from,” she says. “The turkey is fresh, the bread is soft, it actually is the perfect summer-time poolside sandwich.”