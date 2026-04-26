6 Seafood Chains With the Best Fish Fry

These seafood chains serve crispy fish fry favorites worth ordering year round.

Growing up in Buffalo, fish fries were huge (and still are). It was even bigger during Lent, with local restaurants coming out of the woodwork to offer fried seafood, selling some of the best fish fries you can find at pizzerias and random establishments around town. That said, I grew up with high standards of what a good fish fry is. If you’re looking for a crispy fish fry that you can have beyond the lead up to Easter, here are six seafood chains to try!

Culver’s

Culver’s is a Midwestern chain consistently brought up in conversations about best chain restaurants due to quality. Culver’s offers a hand-battered fish fry, using North Atlantic cod, that customers love. “I love a fish fry and was super excited to try their cod. I started with the fish sandwich, and was so shocked at the quality of the fish that I must’ve told everyone I know that they have to go to Culver’s for the fish,” a Yelp review said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a delicious fish fry on their menu that diners love. “I enjoy Capt D’s and go there whenever I get the chance. I like their fish dinner along with the fries and coleslaw,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor. “Two piece fish was done just right, and it was hot and fast. Quality isn’t about quantity or price. It’s about consistent execution, and this Captain D’s store does it all well,” another said.

Black Bear Diner

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At Black Bear Diner, the hand breaded fish fry starts with their pollock fillets. The fish is served with hush puppies, tartar sauce for dipping, french fries, and coleslaw. “Love fried fish, so delicious. [Especially] Black Bear Diners,” a comment said on a photo of their fish fry. “You just can’t beat a plate of fried fish,” another said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is a classic in the fast food industry. Their famous fast food battered Alaskan pollock is then fried until golden and crispy. “We ordered one of the Family meals from Long John Silvers website and picked it up. It was a hit! Everyone loved it. Kids finished their plates and wanted more. That says a lot in my house. And my wife & I agreed the fish and chips is probably the best we ever had. Since that night we have returned many times,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a fish fry on the menu that diners enjoy. The Beer Battered Fish and Fish Sandwich made with North Atlantic wild caught whitefish is beer battered and fried until crispy. “All their fried food is GF & you’d never know,” a review said (although if you have allergies, be sure to double check). “My hubby’s fish & chips (also GF) was delicious. He’s not GF & said it was light & not greasy. Right on the harbor. HIGHLY recommend!!”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is constantly called out for having delicious southern food and their Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish is no exception. Served with traditional southern sides like fried okra (can vary based on location), it’s an incredibly flavorful meal. “I ordered the Friday fish fry which was in-house breaded cod strips. They were amazing! Lightly battered and very tasty. It came with fries, Cole slaw (awesome homemade slaw by the way) and fresh biscuits,” a reviewer said on Yelp.