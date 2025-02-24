7 Chains That Serve the Freshest Fries—Not the Frozen Junk

There are few things more American than the french fry. Nothing gets burger aficionados more heated than the question of fries—say what your favorite is, and there is guaranteed to be someone who not only disagrees with you but passionately espouses another option (people are still arguing about Burger King vs McDonalds fries). While most restaurants and fast-food chains rely on frozen fries, some offer freshly cut and cooked fries in-house, across every location. If you want the real thing, here are seven chains that sell fresh fries, and only fresh fries.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out prides itself on doing things the old-fashioned way. "Of course a great burger deserves great fries," the company says. "At In-N-Out, french fries come from the finest, freshest potatoes. They're shipped right from the farm, individually cut in our stores, and then cooked in 100% sunflower oil." The taste and texture of the In-N-Out fries are a divisive issue amongst fans, with some lauding the flavor and others saying they really don't like it.

Five Guys

Five Guys makes both its Five Guys style and Cajun style fries fresh, never frozen, in every restaurant. "Freshly made boardwalk-style fries, cooked in pure, cholesterol-free, 100% peanut oil. Cut fresh and cooked twice – firm on the outside and mashed potato on the inside," the company says. Five Guys deliberately give enough fries to fall out into the bottom of the bag, as part of the company policy.

Wingstop

Wingstop is another restaurant chain that is proud to serve freshly-cut, never frozen fries in every location. "Our fries are hot and crispy, cooked-to-order, and hand-tossed in our signature Fry Seasoning," the company says. Wingspot also offers Cheese Fries, Louisiana Voodoo Fries, and Buffalo Ranch fries, all cooked fresh.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi makes freshly-cut fries in all locations except certain high-traffic spots. "An all-natural fry may be substituted at select airports and university locations," the chain says. "My only BurgerFi experience was the breakfast all day burger with those tasty fries, and I'll never forget it," one nostalgic Redditor shared.

Mooyah

All potato products at Mooyah are cut and cooked with care. "We hand-cut our fries & chips from No. 1 Idaho® potatoes & offer delicious sweet potato fries," the restaurant says. "We're talking never-frozen beef, hand-cut fries, real ice cream shakes, and other delicious nouns preceded by quality-assuring adjectives. Here, 'serious' and 'fun' are one with the bun."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Nationwide burger chain Hopdoddy Burger Bar offers several different fry menu items, all except the sweet potato hand-cut daily in restaurants. "Just ate at Hopdoddy for the first time about 2 days ago. I usually try truffle fries every restaurant that has it. These were by far the best especially with the truffle aioli dipping sauce!" one Redditor said.

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger offers hand-cut fries and hand-breaded onion rings in all restaurant locations. It's also one of very few chains that use olive oil instead of vegetable oils for frying their potatoes, so the company is certainly ahead of the curve in that respect. "If you ever have the opportunity to try one, I highly recommend both their burgers (100% grass-fed organic beef) and their fries (fried in olive oil, which gives them an awesomely unique flavor). Apparently they also have chicken strips (cage-free) and onion rings now, which I can't wait to try next time I'm on the east coast," one Redditor said.