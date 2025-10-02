6 Fried Foods Shoppers Say Are Worth Buying Frozen

Unless you’re pan-frying something like chicken or fish, cooking fried food at home can be a little messy. It’s also time consuming for anything deep-fried, and when you want the tastiness of a fried food without having to go to the bother of making it from scratch, there are plenty of very impressive frozen options possible. These can be heated up in the oven or air fryer, and the convenience more than makes up for any change in flavor or texture. Here are six fried foods shoppers say are worth buying frozen.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries ($7.71) haven’t been around for that long but Costco shoppers are already obsessed. “As someone that has tried a ton of frozen French fry varieties including the old thin kind Costco carried, I really like these,” one Redditor said. “They get super crispy in the air fryer and remind me of twice fried restaurant style fries. For the price you really can’t go wrong for very large quantity of fries you get.”

Ajinomoto Teppanyaki Vegetable Fried Rice

The Ajinomoto Teppanyaki Vegetable Fried Rice is $12.88 at Sam’s Club and shoppers are raving about it. “We LOVE this fried rice! It is so quick and simple to make, tastes wonderful. It is easy to throw this together with some frozen veggies and a piece of chicken for a quick week night meal! PLEASE keep this item around!” one said.

Trader Joe’s Mini Vegetable Samosas

Trader Joe’s Mini Vegetable Samosas ($3.99) crisp up beautifully in the oven or air fryer. “Haven’t met someone who didn’t like them,” one Redditor said. “Half Indian here! I love the veggie samosas!!! It’s great esp when I don’t want to do the work to make it at home 😆,” another agreed. “Very close to authentic and much cheaper than your local Indian grocery store.”

InnovAsian Mini Chicken Spring Rolls

Walmart carries the fan-favorite InnovAsian Mini Chicken Spring Rolls for just $4.46. “I popped them in the air fryer and they came out perfectly golden and crispy in under 10 minutes,” one shopper shared. “The texture was spot on—crispy on the outside, with a savory, flavorful filling of white chicken meat, vermicelli noodles, and veggies. The garlic and ginger really come through in every bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

No need to deep-fry your own taquitos when you can grab a box of El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos from Costco. “The whole family enjoys the crunchy outer layer and warm chicken cheesy inside layer. Easy in the airfryer for my 8year old to heat up herself. These are bigger than the ones you find in the grocery stores and we prefer the taste and size over any other brand,” one member said.

Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites

Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites are a hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “These are so delicious and they taste just like Chick Fil A. This is my go to meal. I just pop them in the air fryer and I’m done. My whole family loves them. They are very big pieces,” one shopper said.