Fried chicken is an old American pastime. What is better than a piece of poultry dipped in breading and deep-fried? Chicken is now having a moment in the fast food world, and fried chicken is becoming a menu staple. But not all fried chicken is worth eating. Here are 7 fast food chains serving the crispiest fried chicken.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken restaurants are scattered around the South, California, and Arizona. It’s spicy, crispy fried chicken has a perfect texture and kick, and it holds well even after a short wait. “Best chicken and fixings I’ve had by far,” one Redditor states. “Agreed. Best fried chicken I’ve had, ever,” another agrees.

Raising Cane’s

If you prefer boneless chicken fingers, head to Raising Cane’s for light, crisp batter paired with tender chicken fingers. The tenders are finger-licking good, perfectly crispy and golden on the outside and drippingly juicy on the inside. Fans are also crazy about the brand’s trademark dipping sauce.

Bojangles

Bojangles specializes in Cajun-spiced fried chicken with a perfectly crispy coating. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Jollibee

Jollibee, a Filipino chain, has become known for “Chickenjoy,” famously crispy and juicy fried chicken. According to fans, the chicken is “tender and juicy,” is “not oversalted,” and is just delicious. “It’s fantastic. No joke. I’m very glad I don’t live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free,” writes a fan.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s menu centers on fried chicken, primarily buttermilk-battered chicken with an audible crunch and rich seasoning. The Louisiana fried chicken brand recently expanded to the UK. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is an under-the-radar brand in gas stations and convenience stores. Fans hail it for its bold Cajun-seasoned, shatteringly crispy skin. “Krispy Krunchy blows everyone else away, and they’re found in gas stations,” says one Redditor.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is known for big, crunchy pieces fried to golden perfection.”I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.