You might think French fries are the least complex menu item at your go-to fast food restaurant. After all, they are just potatoes, salt, and oil, right? Wrong. Many fast food brands add many ingredients, including additives, fillers, preservatives, and more, to make their French fries taste better and stay crispier for longer. If you want to avoid all the extra ingredients, a handful of fast food brands stick to the basics. Here are 5 fast food French fries that are just potatoes and oil, no fillers.

Five Guys Fries

Five Guys fries are made in‑house from fresh Idaho potatoes and double‑fried in 100% peanut oil for a crispy exterior and fluffy interior. “That peanut oil makes them so good,” says u/kaywhynot on Reddit. “Five Guys fries are awesome. Especially when they give you a bagful of extras,” adds u/the\_jaded\_optimist.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In-N-Out Fries

In-N-Out Burger is committed to the classic method of French fry cooking. The Cali-based chain ships Kennebec potatoes fresh, cutting them on‑site, and frying them in sunflower oil—no freezers or pre‑packaged fries involved. It’s all part of its “Freshness You Can Taste” commitment, serving “only fresh – never frozen – high quality products,” the brand shared in a recent Instagram post. “Fries are also “peeled and hand-diced” at each location.

Shake Shack Fries

Shake Shack fries are made with simple ingredients: potatoes, canola oil, and seasoning. Over the years, the company has tried to shake things up, switching from frozen to fresh hand-cut Russet potato fries and even changing the oil. However, customers complained, and the crinkle-cut frozen fries are still on the menu.

Freddy’s Fries

If you live near a Freddy’s, order Freddy’s Fries. The shoestring potatoes are freshly cut, seasoned with a special blend of salt and spices, and fried in oil. They are made with no fillers. Lots of Redditor recommend ordering as chili cheese fries, or adding fry sauce on the side. “Fries and the fry sauce…awesome,” writes a Redditor. “That jalapeño fry sauce is the ONLY way to go. God I haven’t had Freddy’s since pre Covid. The craving is reeeeeeal,” adds another.

Wingstop Fries

While under the radar, Wingstop has some of the freshest and most delicious fries on the market. The natural-cut potatoes are cooked in pure soybean oil and seasoned with a trademark blend. “Our fries are hot and crispy, cooked-to-order, and hand-tossed in our signature Fry Seasoning,” the website declares. Fans of the restaurant confirm they are delicious and super underrated.