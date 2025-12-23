Shoppers say these frozen buffalo wings deliver the same flavor and crunch as sports bars.

Chicken wings, also known as Buffalo wings, are among the most popular appetizers, especially at sports bars. However, you don’t have to pay restaurant prices to enjoy the crispy-skinned, juicy-on-the-inside finger foods. There are many options in the freezer section of your grocery store. Which should you buy? Here are 5 frozen buffalo wing brands shoppers say taste like sports bar wings.

Foster Farms Take Out Wings

Foster Farms Take Out Wings offer restaurant-style crunch, but are juicy on the inside. One fan on Reddit boldly described these as the “best wings I ever bought.” Another fan said this brand “ruined” takeout wings forever because its frozen ones are so much better. “Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings are the only ones I’ll buy,” says a Redditor.

Tyson Anytizers Buffalo Wings

Tyson Anytizers Buffalo Wings are crispy, saucy, and an overall crowd favorite. “Perfect Every Time,” a shopper states, calling them “a freezer staple in my house — bold, tangy, and packed with flavor. The sauce hits just the right balance of heat without overpowering the chicken,” they added. “The 13g of protein per serving makes it feel like more than just a snack, and the fact that they’re all-natural with no added hormones is a win. I always keep a bag (or two) in the freezer — you’ll never regret having these on hand,” says one shopper. “These Tyson Buffalo Wings are awesome,” says another. “I’m hooked on them. They taste like they are restaurant hot wings (better than some) and the price is very reasonable.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

TGI Fridays Frozen Wings

TGI Fridays Frozen Wings come with a sticky sauce, and bar-style bite that are just like the restaurant. “These are great for parties or game day. Delicious easy snack or appetizer. The flavor is so good and they are nice and crispy. These are always a hit at the party,” one shopper says. “Best freezer wings Ive ever had! I love that the sauce comes separate so you bake and then shake. Makes them the closest to restaurant wings that Ive had in ages. Add your favorite ranch and youre good to go,” agrees another.

Bettergoods

A Walmart brand is also quite popular with wing eaters.”The Bettergoods wings are the best. Just as good as eating out when in air fryer,” says a Redditor. “I know I’m late but I second this. The better goods wings are legit restaurant quality. I find the seasoning that comes with it a bit salty tho so we usually just make our own sauce,” another says. “They are the best frozen wings I’ve had in awhile,” a third agrees.

Pilgrim’s Buffalo Wings

Pilgrim’s Buffalo Wings are affordable and surprisingly satisfying. Flavored with parmesan cheese, garlic, and butter, these wings “give you all the flavor without the hassle of sauce,” according to the manufacturer. They are also “super crispy,” according to our reviewer. “You notice the caramelization as soon as these wings come out of the air fryer. They’re perfectly golden brown and just begging for you to take a bite.” But, beyond the taste, “the best thing about these wings is the crunch factor. They were by far the crispiest samples in this survey. The crackle upon each bite proved immensely satisfying, both on the teeth and the ears.”