5 Frozen Chicken Wings Shoppers Say Taste Restaurant Quality

These frozen chicken wings come out crispy, juicy, and worthy of your favorite bar.

Frozen wings are great to have on hand, especially with how expensive fresh takeout wings can be currently. Not only did I write about frozen wings for Eat This, Not That!, but I’m from Buffalo and have judged the National Wing Festival. In other words, I know a good wing, frozen or fresh, when I taste one, and there are solid options out there that both shoppers and I say are worth trying.

Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings Roasted

When I reviewed frozen wings for Eat This, Not That! Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings Roasted were some of my favorites when it came to texture and flavor. Others agree, stating that they also like Perdue or going into more detail, with one saying “Perdue bone in is often on sale and is consistent quality for me.”

Tyson Restaurant Style Crispy Rotisserie Seasoned Wings

Tyson Restaurant Style Crispy Rotisserie Seasoned Wings was another highly rated option for me when I was reviewing frozen wings for Eat This, Not That! Others backed this up online, with a shopper saying “my first time trying these and they [were] absolutely delicious. My son loves them, as well. I air fried them and [they were] very tasty. I love the size of the wings. Not too big and not too small.”

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings in Classic Buffalo

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings, Classic Buffalo are another fan favorite among wing enthusiasts. "I usually get the Costco frozen buffalo wings. I don't use the sauce, but the wings are good in the air fryer. The worst are the Anytizers brand, I think that's the name. Hot garbage," a shopper said. Another said, "these wings are delicious! I'm not a fan of sauce on my wings so I don't use the sauce packets, but they don't need it because they are that good. I wish Foster Farms would sell just the "wingette" portion of the wings, I prefer them over the "drumstick" portion of the wing."

Great Value Asian Style 7 Spice Dry Rub Chicken Wings

The Great Value Asian Style 7 Spice Dry Rub Chicken Wings are another popular option for shoppers looking for something different than a classic Buffalo wing. “Great value. No lie. The Asian style 7 spice, garlic butter, and Cajun,” one shopper mentioned. Another backed this by commenting, “the Asian 7 spice are my fav.”

Trader Joe’s Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings

Trader Joe’s consistently gets shoutouts on these threads, and the Trader Joe’s Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings came up in the discussion about the best frozen wings. “Trader Joe’s makes excellent ones. Air fry [them] for like 40 minutes but the secret is [to] spray with avocado oil before and when you flip them,” a shopper said. “Just need to give yourself enough time plus seasoning and sauce.”