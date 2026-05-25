Affordable steak cuts that grillers say deliver big flavor for less.

If you want the best steak that money can buy, you can easily spend over $150 per pound on the finest Wagyu beef. Unfortunately, most of us do not have the means or even the will to part with that kind of cash for a hunk of cow. The good news is, you can still enjoy a steak dinner for under $15. Here’s the deal with steak. Even a cheap steak can be delicious, but you need to know exactly how to cook it correctly. Here are the 7 best budget steaks for grilling under $15.

Chuck Eye Steak

The chuck eye steak has been dubbed the poor man’s ribeye by expert grillers. “Chuckeyes are the best bang for the buck any day of the week,” one Redditor says. “Chuckeye Steak was my go to when economically challenged! So many different ways to make this into a great meal with tender, favorable outcomes!” another says. Here’s what you need to do: “Take the chuckeye and stab it and tenderize it. Place it in a bag/dish with: 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1 cup bourbon, juice of 1/2 lemon and seasoned salt. Turn every day for 3/5 days and then cook on the grill. Absolutely a crowd pleaser.”

Flat Iron Steak

The flat iron, an incredibly tender cut from the shoulder, is also good for the grill. “Flat iron is pretty cheap and a great grilling steak,” one person says. “My go to is a flat iron. Amazingly tender and flavorful,” another added. My local Acme sells it for a little over $12/lb.

Top Sirloin Cap

Top sirloin cap, AKA authentic Brazilian picanha, is a high-value piece of meat. “When my local grocery store puts sirloin on sale for 2.99 a lb, I buy 4-6 of the top cap and cut them into steaks and freeze them. Best cut on the cow imo,” a Redditor says. “Top sirloin cap is my new favorite. $6.99/lb at Costco,” another added.

Skirt Steak

Skirt steak, usually $10 to $15/lb, is another popular wallet-friendly option. The key? Marinating it before tossing it on the grill. “Honestly my favorite thing to do is get flank or skirt steak, marinade in cilantro, garlic, citrus overnight, and cook low and slow on the grill,” one says.

Tri-Tip Steak

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tri-tip is another alternative, a lean sirloin grilling roast for around $10 to $15/lb. “My usual go-to medium price steaks are tri-tip, flat iron, flank or strip steaks. I think the tri-tip is my favorite as it’s easy to cook and incredibly versatile,” one says.