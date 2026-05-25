These Aldi finds make summer cookouts easy, affordable, and flavorful.

Memorial Day Weekend is here, which means outdoor party season has commenced. Whether you are having people over for a backyard hangout this weekend or in the future, Aldi is here to help you set your menu. There are so many great foods for your next summer cookout. From burgers and brats to corn ribs ready to throw on the grill, there are lots of creative ways to feed your friends and family. Here are the 5 best Aldi foods for summer cookouts.

Smash Burgers

Bob Diff shared about smash burgers. “Trying Smashed Burgers from Aldi,” he captioned the post. In the video, he adds that he paid “9.99 for eight burgers,” and gave them a 7.5 out of 10. “I prefer a thin burger, especially when they get a crisp,” a follower commented.

Pork Shoulder

If you want to make pulled pork for your get-together, run to Aldi. “PORK SHOULDER FROM ALDI. ONLY $2.39/LB. Is it worth it,” AJ Reviews shared about the Boneless Pork Shoulder Roast with BBQ seasoning. It cooks in a slow cooker for 8 hours on low. Then, you shred it with a fork. He maintains it is perfect for pulled pork sandwiches if you add some barbecue sauce.

Uncured Hot Dogs

David Steinman shared about the Uncured Hot Dogs. “Aldi organic finds that blow other stores out of the water! 🤯 Mexican cheese for $3.09, grass-fed cheddar for $3.59, and uncured hot dogs for $4.99. You CAN eat healthy and save money!” he captioned a post.

Chicken Cheddar Bratwurst

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Bobby Parrish shared about a new chicken brat ready to throw on the grill. “Here’s what’s new at ALDI! What are you putting in your cart?” he captioned the post, highlighting the Chicken Cheddar Bratwurst, 12 ounces for $4.95. “Tried the chicken bratwurst and amazing! Paired it with sauerkraut, steamed carrots, and thousand island dressing dip,” a follower shared.

Corn Ribs

Bee Domonique shared about Corn Ribs. “These corn ribs from @aldiusa USA owed me nothingggg. I got the lime ones too. Saving for taco night lol,” they wrote. “Going to Aldi tomorrow… keeps me from cutting corn,” one follower commented.