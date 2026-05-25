 Skip to content

5 Best Aldi Foods for Summer Cookouts

Evidence-Based
These Aldi finds make summer cookouts easy, affordable, and flavorful.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 25, 2026

Memorial Day Weekend is here, which means outdoor party season has commenced. Whether you are having people over for a backyard hangout this weekend or in the future, Aldi is here to help you set your menu. There are so many great foods for your next summer cookout. From burgers and brats to corn ribs ready to throw on the grill, there are lots of creative ways to feed your friends and family. Here are the 5 best Aldi foods for summer cookouts.

Smash Burgers

bobdiffreviews/Instagram

Bob Diff shared about smash burgers. “Trying Smashed Burgers from Aldi,” he captioned the post. In the video, he adds that he paid “9.99 for eight burgers,” and gave them a 7.5 out of 10. “I prefer a thin burger, especially when they get a crisp,” a follower commented.

Pork Shoulder

_aj_reviews_/Instagram

If you want to make pulled pork for your get-together, run to Aldi. “PORK SHOULDER FROM ALDI.  ONLY $2.39/LB. Is it worth it,” AJ Reviews shared about the Boneless Pork Shoulder Roast with BBQ seasoning. It cooks in a slow cooker for 8 hours on low. Then, you shred it with a fork. He maintains it is perfect for pulled pork sandwiches if you add some barbecue sauce.

Uncured Hot Dogs

davidsteinman_author/Instagram

David Steinman shared about the Uncured Hot Dogs. “Aldi organic finds that blow other stores out of the water! 🤯 Mexican cheese for $3.09, grass-fed cheddar for $3.59, and uncured hot dogs for $4.99. You CAN eat healthy and save money!” he captioned a post.

Chicken Cheddar Bratwurst

bobbyparrish/Instagram

Bobby Parrish  shared about a new chicken brat ready to throw on the grill. “Here’s what’s new at ALDI! What are you putting in your cart?” he captioned the post, highlighting the Chicken Cheddar Bratwurst, 12 ounces for $4.95. “Tried the chicken bratwurst and amazing! Paired it with sauerkraut, steamed carrots, and thousand island dressing dip,” a follower shared.

Corn Ribs

beedomonique/Instagram

Bee Domonique shared about Corn Ribs. “These corn ribs from @aldiusa USA owed me nothingggg. I got the lime ones too. Saving for taco night lol,” they wrote. “Going to Aldi tomorrow… keeps me from cutting corn,” one follower commented.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
// //

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family