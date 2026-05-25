These Sam’s Club grilling finds are perfect for cookouts and BBQ weekends.

I can’t believe that summer is (unofficially) here! This weekend, I plan to fill up my propane tank and grill for all my friends and family. I’m still not sure what I am going to make, but Sam’s Club is here to help. The members-only warehouse has so many amazing options, ranging from fish and meat to hamburgers and even a special limited-time “Cele-BRAT-ion” box from Johnsonville featuring 250 Original Brats. Here are the 5 best Sam’s Club foods for summer grilling.

Lots of Seafood Option

If you like seafood, there are tons of options at Sam’s Club. “It’s fishy, but in the best way! 🐟 5 new fish finds that would be so easy to plop onto the grill, into an air fryer, or oven bake for lunch or dinners,” Sam’s Club Does It Again shared. This includes Salmon Fjord Burger, $12.77 for 4-pack, Sweet Bourbon Salmon on Cedar Plank, $12.48, Teriyaki Atlantic Salmon Chunks, $11.54, and Sweet Harissa Seasoned Salmon, $11.48.

Smash Burgers

Sam’s Club Favorites shared about smash burgers. “Smashed Burgers just dropped at Sam’s Club and they are a game changer for backyard cookouts! Twelve raw unseasoned smashed beef patties made with 100% real beef and no fillers, preservatives, or artificial ingredients means you season them exactly how you want. 🔥 19 grams of protein per serving and ready in just 5 minutes makes these the easiest impressive meal you can make! Your grill called and it wants these immediately,” they wrote. The item is $16.87.

Tuna Burgers

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Andreia Leifer shared about tuna burgers. “Found a new go to high protein option at Sam’s Club,” they wrote. “These tuna burgers pack 33g of protein per serving and are made with simple, clean ingredients which I love for busy days when I still want something nutritious. So quick to make and actually really good… definitely adding these into my weekly rotation.”

Meats

Healing Humanity Movie shared that he scored lots of steaks on sale at Sam’s Club. “Yellow tags everywhere at Sam’s Club today. We stocked up BIG on carnivore staples — chuck roast, bacon, ground beef, stew meat, and my favorite mini burger patties. And yes… I HAD to grab that 2.5 lb cowboy ribeye for lunch tomorrow. Now it’s time to vacuum seal everything and load up the freezer,” he wrote.

250 Johnsonville Sausages

Starting June, Johnsonville is launching a limited-time “Cele-BRAT-ion” box featuring 250 Original Brats, a branded apron, and grilling tongs — available exclusively online through Sam’s Club for members only while supplies last. The box retails for $199.97 and there are only 250 available for purchase.