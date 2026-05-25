3 Best Steak Cuts for Memorial Day Grilling

These flavorful steak cuts are perfect for fast, juicy Memorial Day grilling.

If you’re planning to spend Memorial Day firing up the grill with friends and family, really good steaks can take the party from good to great. Your lucky guests will appreciate the tender, flavorful steak along with the traditional burger, chicken, and hot dog offerings—but which cuts are best for the grill? You want something that will cook fairly quickly and evenly without too much fuss, with a juicy rich texture perfectly complemented by the savory, smoky grilling method: Here are three of the best steak cuts for Memorial Day grilling the whole group will love.

Ribeye

Whether bone-in or boneless, the ribeye is an outstanding cut of meat perfect for the grill, with the fat content resulting in a truly sumptuous steak. “The intramuscular fat in highly marbled beef liquifies when heated and provides a self-basting effect,” say the experts at Snake River Farms. “The melted fat infuses the beef with a savory richness and velvety texture. Each bite of a well-marbled steak delivers extraordinary juiciness and robust flavor beyond compare.”

New York Strip

A well-marbled New York Strip strikes the perfect balance between a juicy ribeye and a lean filet, with a nice bite and rich beef flavor. “The New York Strip is often called ‘the ultimate griller’s steak,’ especially here at Omaha Steaks,” the company says. “Our butchers and experts recommend grilling strips on a super-hot grill, quickly, to give the steak a great sear without overcooking.”

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin is another excellent cut of meat for grilling thanks to the intense beefy flavor and lean texture, perfect for getting a nice crust without drying out. It’s also a more budget-friendly cut, making it ideal for larger parties. “Top sirloin is also a great canvas for bold flavors. It pairs nicely with marinades, dry rubs, herb butters, and sauces. Try bright combinations like chipotle and lime, or make a savory herb butter with rosemary and garlic,” say the experts at Allen Brothers.

Food Safety

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The last thing you want is to end up sick from food poisoning, so make sure to practice food safety. “The most important thing when you’re preparing meat for a grill is making sure that you marinate your food ahead of time in the refrigerator,” says Beth Czerwony, RD, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. “Don’t leave your food out sitting at room temperature while you’re marinating it. If that means marinating it the night before, the day of, but just making sure that if you are marinating anything, you’re going to make sure that you keep it in the refrigerator.”