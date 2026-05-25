7 Grocery Store Frozen Pizzas Ranked Worst to Best

See how your favorite grocery store frozen pizzas rank based on sodium.

Frozen pizza is a convenient, delicious option on days when you don’t want to cook or spend a ton of money on takeout or delivery. With endless varieties on the freezer shelves, shoppers have never had so much choice when it comes to the right pizza for their taste and especially dietary needs. If you’re watching your sodium intake, it would be smart to check out the labels because some frozen pizzas are packed with salt. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 mg a day with the goal of no more than 1,500 mg a day for most adults: Here are seven grocery store frozen pizzas ranked from worst to best, sodium-wise.

Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Crust Supreme Pizza

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Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Crust Supreme Pizza contains 970 mg of sodium per serving. On the plus side, the ingredients list contains items you can actually recognize. There’s also just one gram of added sugar.

DiGiorno Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni with Cheese

DiGiorno Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni with Cheese has 830 mg of sodium per serving, but fans still love it. “It’s very saucy. The crust is very buttery,” one said.

Home Run Inn Pepperoni Frozen Pizza

Home Run Inn Pepperoni Frozen Pizza contains 820 mg of sodium per serving, on the higher end of the rankings. “I’ve tried all better good pizzas and they were mid compared to Home Run Inn and Motor City Pizza Co,” one fan said.

Red Baron Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza

Red Baron Brick Oven Pepperoni Pizza contains 810 mg of sodium, and is one of the more budget-friendly frozen options. “Cheap and yummy,” one Target shopper said.

Tombstone Pepperoni Pizza

Tombstone Pepperoni Pizza has 800 mg of sodium per serving, and remains a favorite with shoppers who like a no-frills pizza. “Tombstone is my favorite cheapest frozen pizza. It’s very easy to cook,” one fan wrote in the reviews.

Totino’s Pepperoni Party Pizza Pack

Totino’s Pepperoni Party Pizza contains 740 mg of sodium per serving, one of the better options for those trying to watch their sodium intake. “I love these pizzas. It reminds me of school when we were kids and used to get that great pizza and now we can buy it anytime we want. Plus, it’s better,” one shopper said.

Screamin’ Sicilian Holy Pepperoni

And the winner is… Screamin’ Sicilian Holy Pepperoni, which contains 660 mg of sodium per serving (proof that you don’t need a ton of salt to create good flavor). “They certainly don’t skimp on the amount of pepperoni or cheese, or sauce for that matter!!! It’s covered COMPLETELY to the edges,” one Walmart shopper said.