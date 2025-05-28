6 New Frozen Desserts Everyone Is Buying Right Now for Summer

Sweet tooths better hold onto their seats–and their spoons–for this one. The frozen dessert aisle at all your favorite stores has officially become a hotspot (oh the irony) for innovation, nostalgia, and collabs that no one saw coming.

Spring and summer always tend to squeeze out the crème de la crème of treats and flavors. Shoppers have begun to see fruity selections, fluffy cakes, and, of course, ice cream novelties. They’ve all swarmed the market like a cool wave, and we’ve been taking diligent notes.

From sweet deals to pint-sized blasts from the past, this season’s freezer finds have been stirring up a buzz online. Reddit threads, Instagram posts, and brand website reviews are all humming with praise–and, in some cases, a little playful debate–about which ones are really worth the grocery trip and splurge. So make some room in your freezer because we’re zeroing in on the six absolute top sweet picks that shoppers can’t get enough of right now.

Costco Hi-Chew Pops

There’s a new candy collab hiding in Costco’s freezers. The nostalgic taste of soft and fruity double-layered Hi-Chews has been turned into frozen popsicles. A pack of both grape and strawberry flavors has been uncovered, and, according to shoppers, they are definitely worth a lick.

One Redditor gave the pops a 9 out of 10, and another described the core as a “chewy froyo center”. On Instagram, @photogami alternatively compared the texture to that of taffy on the inside and more slushy-like on the outside for a “super refreshing” dessert. The only complaint consumers seem to have revolves around the cost. They think the price is a bit steep, set at $14.99 for 12 popsicles. But if the taste experience is as good as people say, it may be worth the splurge.

Aldi Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches

Churro-flavored treats are still enjoying their moment in the sun, and Aldi shoppers don’t seem to mind one bit. Cinnamon churro ice cream sandwiches from the private label Sundae Shoppe brand arrived at the discount grocer this spring. With a pair of cinnamon snickerdoodle-like cookies on the outside and salted caramel ice cream in between, they are making a name for themselves as a craveable sweet and salty fusion.

“Kinda reminded me of nice bowl of cinnamon toast crunch with extra cold milk. In a good way,” one Redditor wrote of the sandwiches. Another noted, “Just had one 10 minutes ago. I am fighting the urge to have another.” If you want to get in on this fiesta for your taste buds, a box of four sandwiches will cost you about $4.99 at Aldi.

Jeni’s Citrus Glazed Pound Cake Ice Cream

The Columbus, Ohio-based brand Jeni’s is known for whipping up one sweet and smashing flavor after the next. Brambleberry Crisp? Gooey Butter Cake? Brown Butter Almond Brittle? Sometimes it just seems unfair to other pints. And the shop isn’t slowing down. In fact, it released three new flavors for spring 2025 that certainly align with the brand’s stellar reputation.

Citrus Glazed Pound Cake, Raspberry Rhubarb Delight, and Tropical Bloom with tastes of mandarin, kiwi, and passion fruit are the flavors of the season–the first of which is garnering a great deal of positive attention online. With a smooth 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Jeni’s website, the yuzu pound cake pints are being called “creamy, smooth, and bursting with flavor”. Another articulate sweet tooth says, “The yuzu extract aromatics feel like the perfect puzzle piece for this dessert”, and later refers to the spoonable treat as “Pineapple Upside Down Cake’s cherished nephew”.

Trader Joe’s Japanese Souffle Cheesecakes

Trader Joe’s frozen aisle is quite famous. Shoppers are constantly digging out new goodies from the store’s icy treasure chests. And recently, a returning favorite was thrown back into the loot pile. Made up mostly of cream cheese and condensed milk, the Japanese Souffle Cheesecakes “straddle the line between light-as-air soufflés and moist, toothsome cheesecakes”, according to its creators at Trader Joe’s. They often arrive close to summertime as a limited-time treat, and customers have already taken notice.

Instagrammer @traderjoesobsessed has been spotted pairing the cakes with whipped cream and strawberries for a fresh and fluffy confection. The comments were filled with praise, with one particular user writing, “It’s so delicious. Very soft not too sweet. I love it. I will buy again.” To this sweet tooth and any other Trader Joe’s shoppers wanting to try this frozen dessert for the first time, our advice is to get your hands on the cheesecakes sooner rather than later. Based on the treat’s short residency last year, they’re not likely to stick around for too long.

Trader Joe’s Key Lime Pie

For dessert round two, Trader Joe’s also recently revived its Key Lime Pie. From coast to coast, everybody will be living on Florida Keys time this season thanks to the returning frozen confection that Instagrammer @traderjoesobsessed calls “perfectly sweet and tart”.

The market reveals that the pie starts with a classic graham cracker crust. It is then filled with a mixture of sweetened condensed milk and Key Lime juice–the secret ingredient that makes it pale yellow rather than green and a bona fide member of the Key Lime pie family. When the pie was released last year, one Reddit user backed up its authenticity. "It's a true key lime pie," they said. "None of that fake stuff you see marketed as key lime…" Another commenter chimed in to say, "It's soooo good! I'm not usually a tart fan, but it's so creamy and delicious. Love the crust, too." Since it comes "naked", you can also adorn it with any topping you want. Hint: The store's coconut Whipt cream is the right choice.

Dippin’ Dots Sundaes

The ice cream of the future just got an upgrade. At the start of 2025, Dippin’ Dots unveiled a new type of frozen innovation: ice cream sundaes. The new treats start with a layer of the frosty astronaut food spheres we all know and love. But then, they are topped with real ice cream and a flavored sauce for a three-tier flavor experience.

The cups are now being sold at Kroger locations in the flavors of Cookies ‘N Cream and classic Cotton Candy, and the latter was well-received by the Your Snack Dealer Facebook account. A post by the user reads, “I love how much this tastes like cotton candy! I could do without the cookies, but other than that, I am in! Also, they aren’t exactly like the Dippin’ Dots you get at a baseball game, but it’s pretty close!”

On Kroger’s website, the Cookies N’ Cream flavor appears to have garnered more positive attention. “Kid approved! Glad they are available in stores and not just in a mall,” one reviewer writes.