The 30 Unhealthiest Frozen Foods in America
The frozen food aisles have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to the convenience and improved quality of many frozen options. What was once seen as a section reserved for ice cream and frozen vegetables has evolved into a treasure trove of quick and easy dinners, snacks, and sides that help us enjoy the foods we love in minutes.
However, while frozen foods offer plenty of perks, not all options are created equal. Some are loaded with sodium, unhealthy fats, added sugar, or preservatives that can work against your health goals.
If you're a frozen food fan looking to make smarter choices, it's helpful to know which items to skip. Read on to discover the unhealthiest frozen foods in America that are best left on the shelf. And for what to buy instead, don't miss 25 Healthiest Frozen Meals on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians.
In This Article
- The Unhealthiest Frozen Breakfasts
- The Unhealthiest Frozen Appetizers
- The Unhealthiest Frozen Dinners
- The Unhealthiest Frozen Desserts
The Unhealthiest Frozen Breakfasts
Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick
Calories: 250
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 410 mg
Carbohydrates: 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 6 g
While we won't argue that starting your day with protein is a smart move if you are focused on weight management, this breakfast option may not be your best bet as a vessel for this important macro. With additions like caramel color, soy protein concentrate, and added sugar, you may want to think twice before you grab this meal-on-a-stick.
Eat This! Instead: Premier Protein Frozen Pancakes
Premier Protein Frozen Pancakes are packed with 15 grams of protein per serving, and with around a minute in the microwave, these pancakes will keep you full and focused without the mess and cleanup in the morning. These pancakes have far less fat than the sausage-pancake-stick combo, with only 3.5 grams per serving (0.5 grams saturated fat).
Banquet Brown N' Serve Original Sausage Links
Calories: 180
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 410 mg
Carbohydrates: 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 7 g
These sausage links aren't just made from pork or other meats. Soy protein concentrate, BHA, and BHT are some ingredients you will find on the food label for these sausages. And nutritionally speaking, the 5 grams of saturated fat provides 25% DV of this nutrient—not the best food to eat to start the day on the right foot.
Eat This! Instead: Applegate Organics Chicken and Apple Breakfast Sausage
Casein, gluten, and dairy-free breakfast sausage makes for a better-for-you breakfast option. Made with organic chicken, organic apple, and real spices, you won't find any fillers or unnatural flavorings in this product. Bonus? Applegate Organics Chicken and Apple Breakfast Sausage come from animals that are humanely raised.
Hot Pockets Applewood Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Calories: 290
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 620 mg
Carbohydrates: 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 9 g
With this sandwich, you're starting your day with (read: nutrient-stripped) carbs in the form of a croissant crust, and with only one gram of fiber, you're going to be hungry not too long after you're done eating this. And the cured meats found in this option aren't helping matters either. Over time, frequent consumption is linked to an increased risk of certain cancers.
Eat This! Instead: Eggland's Best Three Cheese Omelet
Eggland's Best Three Cheese Omelet is a great solution for those who want an egg dish ASAP without compromising on nutrition and quality. Made with Eggland's Best eggs, which have 25% less saturated fat, 6 times more vitamin D, and 10 times more vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, this frozen omelet packs 15 grams of protein per serving. For a grab-and-go breakfast made with quality ingredients, simply cut your cooked omelet in half, and enjoy it in between two slices of whole-grain toast.
Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl
Calories: 490
Fat: 37 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)
Sodium: 1,110 mg
Carbohydrates: 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 22 g
The amount of sodium found in this breakfast bowl is way too much for something to be considered heart-healthy. And with only 2 grams of fiber, this is hardly the best meal to start your day with if you are trying to reach the 25–30 grams of fiber recommended by the American Heart Association.
Eat This! Instead: Amy's Tofu Scramble
Amy's Tofu Scramble is made with organic tofu and vegetables, providing a good source of protein and essential nutrients.
Kellogg's Eggo Blueberry Waffles
Calories: 180
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 370 mg
Carbohydrates: 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 4 g
These waffles are low in fiber and can use more protein to up the satiation factor. If you top your waffles with syrup, factor the 6 grams of sugar into your total intake at breakfast time. It is easy to see how the sugar intake can add up.
Eat This! Instead: Birch Benders Protein Toaster Waffles
A better toaster waffle choice is Birch Benders Protein Toaster Waffles. With 11 grams of protein per serving and made with quality ingredients, these waffles are a great brekkie to start your morning off right.
The Unhealthiest Frozen Appetizers
Market Pantry Mac & Cheese Bites
Calories: 270
Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 390 mg
Carbohydrates: 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 7 g
While cheese can be a part of a balanced and healthy diet, breaded and fried options of this beloved dairy option can make this otherwise healthy food a not-so-great choice.
Eat This! Instead: Wholly Veggie Mozzarella Style Sticks
Wholly Veggie Mozzarella Style Sticks are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made with cauliflower powder as a coating. Nothing artificial and totally delish.
Ore-Ida Golden Tater Tots
Calories: 130
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 450 mg
Carbohydrates: 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 2 g
Hoping these are better than the drive-thru version? Probably not. Potatoes are a healthy vegetable that provides fiber and vitamin C. But if they are prepared with salt and fat, your resulting dish can end up being a calorie and sodium bomb.
Eat This! Instead: Alexia Crispy Rosemary Fries
Made with less added fat and salt than other frozen potato options, these fries are loaded with flavor and still allow people to enjoy a spud-packed side once in a while.
Tyson Any'tizers Buffalo Style Boneless Chicken Bites
Calories: 170
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 550 mg
Carbohydrates: 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 12 g
The breading on these spicy nuggets results in a hefty amount of carbs per serving. The artificial flavors, soybean oil, and corn syrup found in these nugs may be unappealing ingredients to some.
Eat This! Instead: Applegate Naturals Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders
Enjoying spicy chicken tenders doesn't mean you have to lean on deep-fried options loaded with unhealthy ingredients. Applegate Spicy Chicken Breast Tenders are casein-free, made from chickens that are never treated with antibiotics and are humanely raised. Plus, they are made with only white meat chicken.
Totino's Pizza Rolls
Calories: 200
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 350 mg
Carbohydrates: 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 5 g
Eating ultra-processed meats like sausage and pepperoni is linked to outcomes like an increased risk of developing certain cancers. These pizza rolls contain sausage, pepperoni, and imitation mozzarella cheese, making it a snack stuffed with questionable ingredients.
Eat This! Instead: Snow Days Pizza Bites
Snow Days Pizza Bites grain-free and organic pizza bites are made with real cheese, organic veggies, and olive oil.
The Unhealthiest Frozen Dinners
Gardein Ground Be'f
Calories: 110
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 310 mg
Carbohydrates: 8 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 17 g
Plant-based may sound healthier than animal-based beef. But that isn't always the case. In the case of this faux beef, the ingredients include textured soy protein, caramel color, canola oil, and natural flavors.
Eat This! Instead: No Bull Veggie Burger
Not all plant-based meat alternatives are created equal. No Bull is made with ingredients like organic lentils, organic carrots, and organic chia seeds, and it is free from anything artificial. And with a whopping 7 grams of fiber per serving, this burger can offer some gut health support, too.
El Monterey Chicken Enchiladas
Calories: 530
Fat: 27 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 890 mg
Carbohydrates: 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 21 g
With a whopping 530 calories and 27 grams of fat per serving, this dish is not the most weight management-friendly by any means. And one serving also provides almost 40% DV of sodium, which is a factor that people with high blood pressure should be aware of.
Eat This! Instead: Saffron Road Chicken Enchiladas Poblano Frozen Meal
Saffron Road Chicken Enchiladas Poblano Frozen Meal is a delicious dish made with roasted dark meat chicken, spinach, and Oaxaca cheese. Hand-rolled corn tortilla enchiladas in a smooth, creamy poblano peppers chili sauce, this option is gluten-free and halal. It I also made with chicken that is not raised with antibiotics.
Marie Callender's Classic Spaghetti & Meatballs Bowl
Calories: 470
Fat: 20 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 1,250 mg
Carbohydrates: 51 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 20 g
This pasta dish is high in carbs, sodium, and fat. While it may be delish, it isn't the best choice to lean on when pasta night shows up on your calendar.
Eat This! Instead: Lean Cuisine's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Lean Cuisine's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce has a quarter of the fat and saturated fat than the Marie Callender's dish and still provides a solid 15 grams of protein per serving.
Banquet Mega Pepperoni Crustless Pizza
Calories: 520
Fat: 42 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)
Sodium: 1,760 mg
Carbohydrates: 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 25 g
Even though this pizza doesn't have a crust, it is still not the best choice when it comes to frozen pizzas. It has 95% of the daily recommended limit of saturated fat and 77% DV of sodium.
Eat This! Instead: Milton's Craft Bakers Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Totally gluten-free and made with real cauliflower, this perfectly crispy pizza is made with only quality ingredients—including real cheese only!
Stouffer's Macaroni & Cheese
Calories: 480
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 1,280 mg
Carbohydrates: 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 21 g
With 480 calories per entrée, this mac and cheese is better left on the grocery shelf. There are much better options out there to help you get your macaroni fix.
Eat This! Instead: Kidfresh Wagon Wheels Mac & Cheese
With no artificial ingredients, 12 grams of protein per serving, and hidden carrots in each bite, this kid-focused frozen meal can be enjoyed by both kids and kids at heart.
Screamin Sicilian Mother of Meat Pizza
Calories: 1,750
Fat: 100 g (Saturated Fat: 40 g)
Sodium: 4,750 mg
Carbohydrates: 130 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 15 g)
Protein: 80 g
It is tempting to eat the entire pizza if you opt for this one. But doing so will provide more sodium, protein, and fat than what people should be eating in an entire day. The processed meat found on this pizza isn't great for our health, either.
Eat This! Instead: Banza Supreme Pizza
Banza Supreme Pizza leans on the humble chickpea to make its crust, resulting in a gluten-free option that provides protein and fiber. And instead of using processed meat as a topping, pizza eaters will find Beyond Meat as a topping addition.
Gorton's Parmesan Crusted Fish Fillets
Calories: 260
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 590 mg
Carbohydrates: 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 11 g
There is no denying that including fish in our diet is a wise choice to support our heart and brain health. But this option is packed with sodium, carbs, and fat.
Eat This! Instead: Frozen Salmon Filets
Opting for a frozen salmon filet will allow you to have total control over how much sodium your final dish contains. Simply thaw, season, and cook for a healthy protein addition.
Marie Callender's Cheesy Chicken & Bacon Pot Pie
Calories: 1,020
Fat: 64 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 1,440 mg
Carbohydrates: 82 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 32 g
This cheesy and meaty meal serves up plenty of unappealing ingredients such as nitrites, caramel color, and interesterified soybean oil. And the 28 grams of saturated fat is certainly not a selling point either.
Eat This! Instead: Blake's Chicken Pot Pie
Blake's is made with quality ingredients and has a made-from-scratch flavor. It also has much more saturated fat than other options out there.
Johnsonville Grillers Steakhouse Onion Seasoned Patties
Calories: 350
Fat: 29 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 860 mg
Carbohydrates: 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 17 g
Making your own burger without added salt won't result in a patty that contains nearly as much sodium as this one does. It also has quite a bit of saturated fat—before you've even added a slice of cheese!
Eat This! Instead: Tribali Mediterranean Style Beef Patties
These burgers are a blend of beef and garlic, onion, and tomatoes, helping people sneak in some much-needed veggies at mealtime. There are no hormones and no antibiotics used on the cows. They are also super simple to make, too.
Michelina's Teriyaki Chicken
Calories: 330
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 800 mg
Carbohydrates: 61 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 9 g
Just because they're touted as portion-controlled and low-calorie, doesn't mean you should stock up on these. This frozen option is relatively high in added sugars. And the 800 mg of sodium doesn't help matters either.
Eat This! Instead: Kevin's Natural Foods Cilantro Lime Chicken
Lean on this paleo-friendly, high-quality protein dish for a quick and easy chicken night. Pair it with some homemade rice and veggies for an ultimate good-for-you meal.
Banquet Mega Meats Kung Pao Chicken
Calories: 520
Fat: 19 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 1,290 mg
Carbohydrates: 72 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 16 g
Banquet Mega Meats Kung Pao Chicken is covered in a sauce that brings a little heat and a little sweetness. Together, it makes for a mega-salty meal that has as much sugar as you would get from one Original Glazed Krispy Kreme Donut.
Eat This! Instead: Sweet Earth General Tso's Tofu Bowl
This spicy bowl is packed with flavor and is made with nutritious and simple ingredients. Brown rice and broccoli add fiber, while the sweet-and-sour sauce coating the crispy tofu isn't drowning in added sugar.
Chili's Chicken Fajita Rice Bowl
Calories: 380
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 960 mg
Carbohydrates: 51 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 19 g
Made with more rice than chicken, there's nothing fun about this party in a bowl.
Eat This! Instead: Frontera Chicken Fajita Bowl
A combo of chicken breast, chipotle fajita sauce, cilantro rice, black beans, and bell peppers, this fajita mix is a much better-for-you choice.
Banquet Chicken Fried Chicken Meal
Calories: 300
Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 990 mg
Carbohydrates: 38 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 11 g
Never settle for a frozen dinner with about a half-day's worth of blood pressure-spiking salt. You can do much better by choosing many other options out there.
Eat This! Instead: Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Filet
Opt for a lightly breaded chicken breast and add your own low-sodium sides for a better-for-you meal.
Trader Joe's Cheeseburger Burrito
Calories: 610
Fat: 31 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 1,090 mg
Carbohydrates: 53 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 27 g
For one small meal, the calories, fat, saturated fat, sodium, and carbs are relatively high. Plus, you won't be getting a boost of veggies, fruit, or other important food groups by eating this burrito either.
Eat This! Instead: Amy's Kitchen Cheddar Cheese Burrito
Organic, vegetarian, and packed with quality ingredients, this burrito has less than half the sodium as the TJ's version—and fewer calories too. Pair this burrito with some fruit and a side salad for a balanced and nourishing meal.
Hungry-Man Salisbury Beef Steak
Calories: 610
Fat: 33 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)
Sodium: 1,520 mg
Carbohydrates: 54 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 18 g)
Protein: 26 g
Hungry-Man's Salisbury Steak has 1,520 milligrams of sodium, and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends keeping sodium intake below 2,300 milligrams per day, which means that this frozen dinner would make up a large portion of your overall daily intake.
The Unhealthiest Frozen Desserts
Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Bars
Calories: 160
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 60 mg
Carbohydrates: 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 1 g
If you are craving the taste of a strawberry dessert, this may not be the best choice for you. Sure, it offers a strong strawberry flavor, but it is also made with ingredients like corn syrup, artificial flavors, and Red 40 food dye.
Eat This! Instead: HALO Top Strawberry Frozen Yogurt Pop
Halo Top Yogurt Pops are made with creamy yogurt, crunchy granola, and real fruit as ingredients. And since they only contain 110 calories per serving, they can be a part of a healthy and balanced diet.
Snickers Ice Cream Bar
Calories: 180
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 50 mg
Carbohydrates: 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 15 g)
Protein: 3 g
This frozen treat is essentially an ice cream version of a candy bar. Made with added sugar and artificial flavors, this bar leaves a lot to be desired in the ingredient department. And with so little fiber found in these treats, it is unlikely that they will provide a significant amount of staying power.
Eat This! Instead: Diana's Real Banana Bites Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch
Sometimes you just need a few bites of chocolate to satisfy a craving, and Diana's Real Banana Bites, thick slices of banana, drizzled in crunchy caramel pieces and smothered in dark chocolate, are perfect for when that feeling strikes.
Dippin' Dots
Calories: 140
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 18 mg
Carbohydrates: 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 3 g
If you are trying to avoid artificial food dyes and artificial flavors, then this treat is definitely not for you.
Eat This! Instead: Wyman's Just Fruit
Made with frozen wild blueberries and Greek yogurt bites, Wyman's Just Fruit is a frozen treat that gives the mouthfeel of Dippin' Dots but offers much more in the nutrition department. Wild blueberries are an antioxidant powerhouse, and each serving contains only 45 calories per cup.
Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup
Calories: 1,400
Fat: 98 g (Saturated Fat: 54 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 550 mg
Carbohydrates: 109 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 96 g)
Protein: 28 g
Eat two scoops of this and you'll consume more calories than you would with a McDonald's burger with a small side of French fries. And that isn't even taking the sugar quantity into account.
Eat This! Instead: Clio's Mini Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bars
Clio's contains live probiotics, so enjoying this treat may help support gut health. Plus, it contains no artificial anything.
Fun Pops Freezer Pops
Calories: 50
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbohydrates: 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 0 g
These pops are basically sugar, water, and artificial colors and flavors. While they are a nostalgic treat, they are really doing nothing for us when it comes to health support. They do turn our tongue different colors when we enjoy them, which is always fun, though.
Eat This! Instead: Chloe's Raspberry Fruit Pops
Yes, these pops are on the boogie side, and their price point is much higher than the Fun Pops. But Chloe's Raspberry Fruit Pops are made with nutrient-dense ingredients like real berries.
Poppie's Mini Cream Puffs
Calories: 280
Fat: 22 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 50 mg
Carbohydrates: 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 3 g
Snacks made with high fructose corn syrup, sugar, and artificial flavors don't scream "good for you." It may be best to leave these treats for a special occasion versus an everyday occurrence.
Eat This! Instead: Yasso Poppables
If you are seeking a bite-size sweet treat, Yasso Poppables can fit the bill. Packed with real frozen yogurt and coated with chocolate and crunchy quinoa, these snacks can help support your health a bit better than some alternatives.
- Source: https://www.foodnavigator-usa.com/Article/2021/02/26/Popularity-of-frozen-food-rises-as-brands-improve-ingredient-decks-consumers-seek-convenience-long-shelf-life/
- Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36359973/
- Source: https://www.ucsfhealth.org/education/increasing-fiber-intake#:~:text=The%20American%20Heart%20Association%20Eating,about%20half%20the%20recommended%20amount.