5 Best Frozen Enchiladas, According to Chefs

Chefs say these frozen enchiladas deliver bold Tex-Mex flavor without the mushy texture.

Frozen enchiladas don’t always have the best reputation, but chefs say a handful of grocery store options come surprisingly close to the bold flavors and textures you’d expect from a Tex-Mex restaurant. With the right balance of seasoned fillings, flavorful sauces, and tortillas that don’t turn mushy, these frozen enchiladas deliver convenience without sacrificing taste. Here are five frozen enchiladas Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks says are restaurant-quality—and worth keeping in your freezer.

Trader Joe’s Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas

Trader Joe’s has a neighborhood feel, but offers elevated items–especially in the freezer aisles like the Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas. “The chicken is plump and juicy, the vegetables are fresh, and the salsa verde sauce is sweet, a little spicy, and perfectly spiced with warm cumin,” says Chef Corrie. “Additionally, the portion size is large, so one person can easily eat a lot, or it can be split into two meals with a simple side dish.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hungry-Man Selects Mexican Style Fiesta

When you’re craving Mexican food, Hungry-Man Selects Mexican Style Fiesta is a quick meal that hits the spot. “The frozen meal is surprisingly rich and tasty, with hearty beef, a spicy and smoky chili sauce, fluffy rice with crunchy peppers, and very creamy refried beans,” says Chef Corrie. “The tray with compartments and the coconut pudding on the side, which looks like flan, adds to the classic TV dinner charm,” he says.

Night Hawk Enchilada Fiesta Beef with Beef Sauce

The Night Hawk Enchilada Fiesta Beef with Beef Sauce will become your new go-to. “The beef and beef sauce are big and well-seasoned, and the sides, like the creamy refried beans and perfectly cooked Spanish rice, are especially good,” says Chef Corrie.

Amy’s Enchilada Mole

Amy’s is a brand that’s easy to get hooked on–they use quality organic ingredients and the Enchilada Mole is a must-try, per Chef Corrie. “This is the best option for a dish with a sauce that is both unique and fancy,” he says. “The mole sauce is the real star–it has a comforting cocoa smell, with rich hints of cinnamon and chocolate, and a slowly building heat,” he explains. He adds, “The thick corn tortilla and creamy cheese make a good base, but the vegetable and bean filling can be a little thin. It gets high marks mostly because of its restaurant-quality sauce, which makes the whole meal unforgettable.”

El Monterey Signature Steak Enchilada

El Monterey Signature Steak Enchilada is a great choice for a hearty, meaty meal. “The shredded steak gives it a great smoky flavor and a better texture than regular ground beef, which is what makes it stand out,” says Chef Corrie. “The Chipotle sauce is creamy with a little sweetness and medium heat, and it has hints of jalapeño and green chilis.”