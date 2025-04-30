 Skip to content

11 Frozen Foods to Stock Up On Before Prices Jump Next Week

Tariffs are pushing prices higher. Stock up on these 11 frozen foods now to save big.
Published on April 30, 2025 | 7:45 AM

It's inevitable: A lot of the food you eat daily is going to get more expensive as a result of the new tariffs – if it hasn't already. There are lots of perishable items you can't stock up on, as they have a short shelf life. However, if you have room in your freezer or are willing to purchase a standalone for your basement or garage, you can stock up on items that are going to jump in price and save money in the long term. Here are 11 frozen foods to buy now before prices jump again next week.

Strawberries

The US imports around 99% of strawberries from Mexico, the world's third-largest strawberry producer. If you are a big fruit lover, consider stocking up on frozen berries before they go up in price.

Mango

According to Trading Economics and the OEC, most tropical fruits, including mangoes, are imported from Mexico. The U.S. imported $476.3 million of the fruit in 2023 alone – 63% of the total U.S. mango import value that year. Stock up on the fruit now before prices soar.

Pineapple

Another heavily imported tropical fruit? Pineapple. Mexico is one of the world's top producers of the summertime favorite, which is sold fresh, frozen, and used for juices and popsicles.

Popsicles

Many fruit popsicles will go up in price due to the increase in the cost of imported fruit. However, one popular brand, Binggrae Melona Fruit Bars, is manufactured by a South Korean company and will likely become harder to find and more expensive due to the import tax. Since they're sold at Costco, consider buying in bulk and stocking up now.

La Vie Gourmand Meals

La Vie Gourmand offers a wide range of frozen products at Costco and other international grocers, imported from Europe. Some of its most popular items include Mediterranean Flatbread, croissants, and Portuguese Custard Tarts. Stock up on your favorite imported frozen meals, because they will inevitably get more expensive.

Gourmet Frozen Pasta

Next to making your pasta from scratch, splurging on gourmet frozen pasta, handcrafted in Italy, is the most authentic way to enjoy an Italian night at home. However, goods imported from Italy will go up in price, so buy your favorite noodles now.

Anything From H Mart

H Mart has amassed a cult following for carrying hard-to-find items from Asian countries. The freezer section is packed with so many delicious imported goods. Consider stocking up on your go-to items before their prices rise.

Anything From Your Italian Market

If you regularly shop at an Italian market and there are imported items you enjoy, including frozen meals and sauces, you should consider stocking up. Prices will likely surge in the near future.

Frozen Berries

About 9.5 percent of raspberries and blackberries are imported from other countries. Therefore, bags of berries, including berry blends often used to make smoothies, will become more expensive.

Japanese Delicacies

One of the most popular items in the freezer section at Costco is Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice. Because Ajinomoto is a Japanese-based company, making everything from authentic dumplings and soup stock to rice and noodle dishes, the prices will likely go up.

Thai Food

Another popular item in the freezer section at Costco? Asian dumplings. The Charoen Pokphand company, also known as CP Foods, is based in Thailand and is the manufacturer of the shrimp wonton ramen sold in the warehouse, which is likely to increase in price.

Frozen Fish

The U.S. imports approximately 85% of its seafood. Considering there is a steep tariff on countries like Chile, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, prices on fish and shellfish will likely increase.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
