Customers say these warehouse meals rival your favorite dining spots.

If you talk to any Costco member, they will tell you about every item on their weekly or monthly shopping list. I always ask people about the prepared foods section: What is your go-to item? My daughter is obsessed with the chicken soup, which she likens to Chick-fil-A. Others claim the chicken pot pie is basically a bigger, cheaper, and more delicious alternative to Marie Callender’s. What are some of the most talked about pre-made items at the warehouse? Here are 7 Costco prepared foods shoppers say beat restaurant versions.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

The Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken is a legend and an unbeatable value roast bird. “The rotisserie chicken is the ultimate. It’s a whole cooked chicken sold for less than the same amount of meat raw, saving you time and money. It can be put into almost any chicken dish (I use it for chile verde, pastas, soups, tamales, etc). You can just carve it up, skin on, and roast it a little more in the oven (I do like 10 min at 375) and serve with a salad and baguette or maybe rice, boom, that’s a sit-down quality dinner for your family that took maybe 20 mins to make. I also love using the carcass for stock! (although I know that’s not necessarily what you’re interested here, it’s another use for your bird),” one person pontificates.

Chicken Tikka Masala

If you don’t have any good Indian restaurants in your area, Costco is the next best thing. “The Chicken Tikka Masala is good. Warm on stove top, serve over rice and it’s yummy. We sauté some diced bell peppers and add a little extra heavy cream, garam masala, turmeric, cumin, and cayenne to the chicken mix for some extra flavor You can get the naan dippers to go with it as well,” a Redditor says. “Seconding the tiki masala. I put it over some white rice with no other prep and it was great,” another agrees.

All the Tacos

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The taco kits are a complete meal kit favorite of shoppers, especially those who struggle to find authentic Mexican food where they live. “Carnitas tacos with the Carnitas. On warm corn tortillas. Diced white onion and chopped cilantro. Little salsa verde on top. Very good,” a Redditor says. “The carnitas are relatively expensive for meat, but damn they are delicious. We treat ourselves every once in a while. Squeeze of lime on those tacos and you’re golden,” another says. People also love the chicken street tacos. “That creamy cilantro sauce is the best,” one says.

Costco Stuffed Bell Peppers

Lots of people loved the stuffed bell peppers. “Came here to say this! Especially as it’s just as easy to pop 4-5 in the oven as it is 1-2 and then you have them ready over the coming days!” one Redditor shared. “And the peppers don’t get all soft! They’re great!!” another added. “They are even better if you dump a little bit of jarred or homemade sauce to coat the bottom of the tin,” a third suggested.

Costco Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes

If you are craving home cooking or Cracker Barrel-style food, get the meatloaf and mashed potatoes dinner. “My husband loves the meatloaf and does a little dance every time we get one. The mashed potatoes that come with it are soooo good,” a shopper says.

Costco Kirkland Shepherd’s Pie

The Shepherd’s Pie is another comfort food seasonal favorite. “I love this thing. After I bake it, I’ll take the leftovers and fill a few containers for lunches and it works great. Freeze it if you want and bring it to work in a week or two,” a Redditor says. “Those’re mighty tasty! Depending on how hungry you are, expect ~4-6 portions out of them. I tend to freeze half (before baking) and have the other half for 2 days worth of dinners,’ says another.

Costco Chicken Pot Pie

And, the chicken pot pie is always a crowd pleaser in the fall and winter. “Tastes kind of like a healthier and less salty version of Marie Callender frozen pot pies that I grew up with,” a Redditor says. “I enjoy the pot pie! It’s filling and I can get 6-8 meals out of it,” a second says. “Made the pot pie tonight for the first time, it was fantastic. 45 min with foil on and 45 without made perfect crust and well cooked inside,” a third agrees.