5 Best Instant Ramen Brands, According to Shoppers

Discover the top-rated instant ramen brands shoppers love for a quick, flavorful meal at home.

When you need a quick meal or you’re not feeling 100%, a nice hot bowl of ramen is a solid quick dinner when doctored up with eggs and veggies, or a snack (just watch that high sodium). Like many products on the shelves, some brands are above others when it comes to quality. Here are five instant ramen brands that shoppers say are the best options out there.

Maruchan

The Maruchan Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup is a classic, and one of the best brands you can buy according to shoppers. “The best ramen,” a reviewer said. “This little packet can fill you up quickly and leave your belly satisfied. This soup is almost impossible to find at a normal price post covid. Thanks Target!” Another said, “My favorite flavor of ramen is their chicken. Great for lunch with some hot sauce and soy sauce. You can’t go wrong!” Another reviewer said, “I prefer Maruchan brand over others. I usually eat it as a soup. I add frozen mixed vegetables for a fast, easy delicious soup.

Nissin Top Ramen

The Nissin Top Ramen Noodle Chicken Soup seems to be a staple in most kitchens. I would say this is arguably the brand you see the most often in peoples cupboards. “No MSG! Perfect! I rarely use the full packet of seasonings. Allergic to MSG. Good price. I do use the leftover packets to season other foods,” a reviewer said. “Best thing ever,” another exclaimed.

Samyang Buldak

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The Samyang Buldak Rose Spicy Ramen Noodles is a favorite among shoppers, with an intensely bold flavor and a good amount of spice. “This spicy chicken ramen is delicious and full of flavor. It has just the right amount of spice and makes a quick, satisfying meal. The noodles cook up nicely, and the broth has a rich, savory taste with a pleasant kick,” a reviewer said. “One of the best things about it is how easy it is to prepare. Whether you cook it on the stove or in the microwave, it turns out great and is ready in just a few minutes. If you’re looking for a convenient meal with bold flavor, this spicy chicken ramen is an excellent choice.”

Sapporo Ichiban

The Sapporo Ichiban Japanese Tonkotsu Ramen Noodles tastes like the real deal, especially when you add fresh veggies and a soft boiled egg. “Flavor if so on point and it somehow [tastes] like eating the freshly made [ramen]. Perfectly textured [noodles]. If [you add] bacon or soft [boiled] egg on top it [tastes] exactly [like] restaurant quality!!! You guys must try this,” a reviewer said.

Nongshim

The Nongshim Hot & Spicy Soup has a fan following, delivering a bit of spice and a lot of flavor. “I loooove these noodles. [A] good bit of spice, let them sit a little and they’ll soak up the juice. I bring these to work for lunch whenever I forget to do my meal prep the night before,” a reviewer said, continuing on to say that the “calories for a single bowl of noodles isn’t bad considering the sodium levels are much lower then Ramen which actually takes like soggy trash.”