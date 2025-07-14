7 Frozen Meals Dietitians Say Are “Total Salt Bombs” 

On a busy day or when you just don’t feel like cooking, frozen meals are an easy solution, but some come with way more salt than your body bargained for. While convenient and often tasty, many popular frozen entrees pack in excessive amounts of salt that can raise your blood pressure and leave you feeling bloated. According to the American Heart Association, too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily and frozen foods are one of the worst offenders. Some brands are total salt bombs and Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose explains which ones to avoid ranked in order from bad to worst.

Marie Callender’s Pot Pie, Chicken Pot Pie (Crust Made With Cauliflower)

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 810

Fat : 40g (Saturated fat: 16g)

Sodium : 1,150mg

Carbs : 86g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar:5 g)

Protein : 26g

Marie Callender’s Pot Pie, Chicken Pot Pie made with a cauliflower crust seems like a healthier choice, but according to Tateossian, it’s not. “Ironically, the cauliflower crust version is worse than the original,” she says. “With 1,150mg of sodium and 40g of fat (16g saturated), this healthier label is a total bait-and-switch.” She explains, “Compared to the regular crust pot pie, which has 830 mg sodium and 22g fat, the cauliflower version has 39% more salt and nearly double the fat. This is a perfect example of why buzzwords don’t always equal better nutrition.”

Marie Callender’s Meatloaf & Gravy

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 370

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium :1,260 mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 18g

Marie Callender’s is known for their tasty frozen meals, but read the label on the Meatloaf & Gravy before making space in your freezer.”Clocking in at 1,260mg of sodium, this may look like comfort food, but your body won’t be comfortable afterward,” says Tateossian. “The sodium is tucked into everything from the gravy to the mashed potatoes, and despite being lower in calories, the meal is nutrient-poor with just 18g of protein and a tiny 2% of your daily calcium. It’s a blood pressure bomb disguised as a hearty dinner.”

Stouffer’s Bowl-Fuls Classic Pub Meatballs & Potatoes

Nutrition : per serving 1 package

Calories : 470

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 11g)

Sodium : 1,410 mg

Carbs : 42g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 30g

Stouffer’s Bowl-Fuls Classic Pub Meatballs & Potatoes is a savory and satisfying frozen meal that’s more unhealthy than you think. “While it may not look extreme at first glance, this meal contains 1,380mg of sodium, 11g of saturated fat, and only 4g of fiber,” Tateossian points out. “That’s a huge imbalance. You’re loading your body with inflammatory fats and salt without the fiber needed to offset the damage or support digestion. It’s a heavy hit to your heart and gut.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Banquet Mega Bowls Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Mac ‘N Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 610

Fat : 25g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,510mg

Carbs : 71g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 16g)

Protein : 23g

Another dish from Banquet on the list is the Mega Bowls Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Mac ‘N Cheese. Take a look at the nutritional information and you’ll see why. “This bowl brings the heat (literally and metabolically) with 1,510mg of sodium, 16g of sugar, and a whopping 8g of saturated fat, ” says Tateossian. “It’s a triple threat of salt, sugar, and fat that spikes blood sugar and stress hormones while offering little in the way of nourishment or blood pressure balance.”

Devour Big Bowl Spicy Fried Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Glaze

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 770

Fat : 23g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)Sodium: 2,040 mg

Carbs : 118g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 21g

Devour Big Bowl Spicy Fried Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Glaze delivers on taste, but is loaded with calories, sugar and sodium. “This meal delivers 2,040mg of sodium, 34g of sugar, and nearly 800 calories, a full meal’s worth of inflammatory ingredients,” says Tateossian. “The sweet and spicy combo means it’s secretly packed with added sugar on top of the salt, creating a rollercoaster for your blood sugar, energy, and digestion.” She adds, “For women managing hormone shifts or insulin resistance, this is a terrible storm.”

Hungry‑Man Double Chicken Bowls, Breaded Chicken Alfredo

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 620

Fat : 27g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 2,140mg

Carbs : 65g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 29g

Hungry‑Man Double Chicken Bowls, Breaded Chicken Alfredo is a hearty meal that’s sure to fill you up, but the level of salt is alarming.”At 2,140mg of sodium, this bowl packs nearly a full day’s worth of salt into a single sitting,” Tateossian points out. “That’s 93% of your daily value, before you’ve eaten anything else.” She explains, “Combine that with ultra-processed breaded chicken and zero fiber from vegetables, and you’ve got a fast track to bloating, fatigue, and water retention, especially bad for women in midlife whose hormones already make them more sensitive to inflammation and water imbalance.”

Banquet Mega Meats Buffalo-Style Chicken Strips

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 640

Fat : 30g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 2,580 mg

Carbs : 62g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 32g

The worst frozen meal to throw into your cart is the Banquet Mega Meats Buffalo-Style Chicken Strips. Sure, it’s high in protein, but don’t let those 32 grams fool you. It’s a nutritional landmine. “With 2,580mg of sodium per meal (112% of your recommended daily intake!) this is one of the saltiest frozen meals on the market, says Tateossian. “You’re also getting nearly 100% of your cholesterol intake and 30g of fat. It’s marketed as high-protein, but the cost to your cardiovascular system far outweighs the benefits.”