I Tried 6 Frozen Waffle Brands & One Beats Eggo at Its Own Game

We tested six store-bought options to find the best light, crisp waffle.

Frozen waffles are a quick and convenient breakfast or snack, especially if you have a toaster oven or air fryer. These sweet and savory baked goods can be enjoyed dressed up with fruit and syrup, but some are so good you can eat them without anything else and be satisfied. With so many options in the freezer aisle, I was curious to see how several frozen waffles stacked up in terms of taste, quality, and if it could challenge the king of all frozen waffles: Eggo, of course. Here’s how they rank, from least to best.

Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles

Kodiak Frozen Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles were a little bland—I was expecting more of a buttermilk and vanilla taste but didn’t really pick up on it. Texture-wise they were a little dry, not really the waffle-like texture the other options had. Great protein at 12g a serving.

Evergreen Thick & Fluffy Waffles

Evergreen Thick & Fluffy Waffles are made with simple, better-for-you ingredients, including avocado oil and hidden veggies. These waffles were almost too thick and dense for me, and the flavor was a little mild. Interestingly enough the kids absolutely loved them and asked for more, so that’s a major win in my book.

Signature SELECT Blueberry Waffles

Signature SELECT Blueberry Waffles are a great frozen option with a sweet but not overwhelming flavor and nice texture, although I found them to be a little too crumbly. These are a nice light option for everyday waffles.

Trader Joe’s Toaster Waffles

Trader Joe’s Toaster Waffles are made with whole eggs, wheat flour, and oat flour, and hail from Belgium where they obviously know a thing or two about waffles (and giant pancakes). Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside. Not too sweet. Lovely flavor.

Vans Original Waffles

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Vans Original Waffles baked with whole grain brown rice are a solid gluten-free option. The texture was dense but had a nice chewy quality, and the flavor was buttery and not overly sweet. I did think they were a little dry but some maple syrup or butter would fix that.

Trader Joe’s Authentic Belgian Waffles

Trader Joe’s Authentic Belgian Waffles are absolutely delicious: Crispy, light, and sweet, with a beautifully chewy, almost creamy, interior. The flavor is buttery and rich but the waffles are so light you could add berries, cream, whatever you like and not feel too stuffed. 10 out of 10.