7 Target Items Shoppers Return the Most

Customers reveal the grocery items they regret buying.

I am a HUGE fan of Target’s grocery section. It really doesn’t get the credit deserved for the wide selection of excellent items available, from frozen must-haves to fresh produce and more. With both big-name brands and private label items on shelves, it’s inevitable that not everything will get the seal of approval from shoppers who have no issue with taking advantage of the store’s excellent return policy and making their opinions known in the reviews: Here are seven Target items shoppers are not impressed by.

Good & Gather Alaska Sockeye Salmon Skin On Fillets

Some shoppers are not happy with the quality of the Good & Gather Alaska Sockeye Salmon Skin On Fillets. “I didn’t find any bones or worms, however I did not like the taste. It tasted very salty in a way that’s hard to describe… the after taste was unpleasant,” one shopper said. “If there’s a way for me to return this since we didn’t make them all I’m definitely going to try.”

Good & Gather Wild Caught Jumbo Raw Shrimp

Good & Gather Wild Caught Jumbo Raw Shrimp has very mixed feedback from shoppers regarding taste and quality. “They are not cleaned. Only 1/3 of the bag has the digestive track cleaned. I’ve bought them 3 times and each time was the same,” one shopper complained.

Good & Gather Frozen BBQ Pork Bao Buns

Good & Gather Frozen BBQ Pork Bao Buns have an unpleasant taste, shoppers say. “There used to be 6 buns of the same size for this price. They also made the dough more stodgy and less light/fluffy. The filling has become too sweet. I will never buy this again and I bought the 6 pack for years,” one said.

Good & Gather Frozen Crab Rangoon

Shoppers complain about the flavor and texture of the Good & Gather Frozen Crab Rangoon. “I did not like this at all. The dough had no flavor and did not crisp up very well. The filling also tasted bland, fishy and not like cream cheese at all,” one shopper complained in the reviews.

All Natural Turkey Burger Patties

Target’s All Natural Turkey Burger Patties are not worth buying, some customers say. “I decided to give these a try, based on how well most other G&G brands are. No kidding, it taste like damp cardboard, mixed with rubber,” one unhappy shopper said.

Good & Gather Frozen Four Cheese Gnocchi

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The Good & Gather Frozen Four Cheese Gnocchi has changed for the worse, customers say. “The recipe changed from fantastic to terrible. Why did they change the recipe. It’s now gray and inedible?” one complained.

No Antibiotics Ever Diced & Grilled Chicken Breast

Shoppers are not impressed with the taste and texture of the No Antibiotics Ever Diced & Grilled Chicken Breast. “Agree with many of the other reviews on here. This is gross. Maybe 10% was white meat chicken. The rest was gristle, fat and dark meat chicken. I am returning the second half of the bag,” one customer said.