I Tried 6 Canned Baked Beans & One Tastes Slow-Simmered

We tasted six popular brands to find the ultimate cookout side dish.

Anyone raised in the U.K. knows how much we love our baked beans (classic Heinz, of course), but there are so many other brands offering excellent baked beans. I wanted to try a few different options to see which would be perfect for our next cookout, and was pleasantly surprised at the quality and taste available. These beans are not only perfect to enjoy as a side at a BBQ, but make a delicious plate of food by themselves. Here are six baked beans ranked from acceptable to one that will stay in permanent rotation.

Van Camp’s Pork & Beans

Van Camp’s Pork & Beans were a little bland compared to the other baked beans. The tomato sauce lacked flavor, although the beans themselves had a nice texture to them. It wasn’t terrible by any standard but the competition was tough, so it definitely fell a little short. This would actually work well as a base for other ingredients and seasonings.

Amy’s Organic Baked Beans

Amy’s Organic Baked Beans look and taste just like a fancy Heinz baked beans. The texture is lovely, the flavor is wonderful, with the tomato really coming through. It’s sweet but not overwhelmingly so, and would be a nice choice for picky eaters.

Ranch Style Beans

Ranch Style Beans had a lovely flavor to them, very savory with beautiful Southwestern flavors. This is something I would add to ground beef for chili bursting with flavor. These beans had a nice firm texture and bite, not too hard, not mushy at all. The flavor was not overly sweet, and had just enough sauce to make it perfect to enjoy on a hot dog for a superior chili dog.

Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans are wonderful. Sweet, but not overwhelmingly so, with a touch of mustard and other homey flavors that taste authentic and comforting. This would be a solid choice for any cookout, with perfect texture and flavor.

Bush’s Original Baked Beans

Bush’s Original Baked Beans were so good—I loved the balance between smokey and sweet, and little rashers of bacon mixed into the beans. These have a little more depth than the brown sugar option, and I noticed the kids really liked it, too. You cannot go wrong with this choice.

Saucy Spoon Applewood Smoked Bacon Baked Beans

Saucy Spoon Applewood Smoked Bacon Baked Beans is a bold, flavorful option that is absolutely delicious. You can tell just from the smell alone that this is a special item, and the taste doesn’t disappoint: Sweet, smoky, and savory with a rich depth of flavor that feels tailor-made for BBQs and cookouts. You can pair this with meat, sides and salads or just enjoy by itself.