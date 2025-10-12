9 Funny Food Expressions Southerners Grew Up With

While I was born and raised in Southern California, I have a lot of family from the South. My mom, grandma, aunts, cousins and sister-in-law are from Georgia and I grew up watching them make the most incredible meals. Besides the delicious Southern dishes coming out of the kitchen, I also heard a lot of funny expressions I’ll never forget. Here’s 10 hilarious food phrases you’ve likely heard if you grew up in the region.

I Am Plumb Stuffed

I am plumb stuffed is something I’d often hear after a good meal. Plumb means totally, completely, or entirely in the South, so the phrase I am plumb stuffed refers to eating too much.

I Am Fixin’ to Get Seconds

I am fixin’ to get seconds is a Classic Southern saying I’m going back for another plate of food. It’s a friendly and laid-back way of saying you enjoy the meal so much, you need more.

Kiss My Grits

Kiss my grits became an iconic phrase thanks to the 1980s sitcom “Alice” where Flo, the feisty waitress, would use it as her signature comeback. It’s a way of telling someone off when you’re frustrated or want them to leave you alone.

Well, Butter My Biscuit

Well, butter my biscuit is an excitable expression that is a charming way to express surprise or react to good news. It’s also a way to show appreciation, according to my sister-in-law.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I’m As Full As a Tick

I’m as full as a tick is another way of saying you’re full. A tick swells up really big after a large feeding, which is what the phrase refers to.

Pickin’ a Mess of Greens for Supper

Pickin’ a mess of greens for supper is something I’d hear my grandma say when I was young and was in Georgia visiting her. She had a lovely garden in her backyard and grew several types of vegetables. Pickin’ a mess of greens for supper means pulling something from the garden for a meal.

Don’t Throw Out the Bacon Grease

Throwing out the bacon grease is a big no-no in the South. It can be used for adding flavor to food or seasoning a cast iron skillet, according to my mom. You also don’t want to toss it down the sink because you’ll have plumbing problems, so don’t throw out the bacon grease is a common saying.

You’ve Got Champagne Taste on a Beer Budget

When you have expensive taste, but can’t afford something, Southern will tell you you’ve got champagne taste on a beer budget. It’s a saying my family still says today and it’s usually directed at me when I’m shopping.

Let’s Go Pick Some Poke Salad

Poke salad is a traditional Southern dish that’s made from young pokeweed leaves. When raw, it’s toxic, so the plant must be boiled several times to be safe. It’s usually sautéed with bacon grease, onions or eggs. Let’s go pick some poke salad, which means forage for pokeweed greens and put them in a bag.