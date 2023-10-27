Major Recall Just Announced For Oysters Contaminated With Salmonella & E. Coli

Shoppers may be aware of the fact that there have been quite a few recalls in recent months. That includes pre-made products like a popular soup from Costco and produce such as onions, collard greens, and enoki mushrooms. Now, a major recall has been issued for fresh oysters due to potential contamination with Salmonella and E. coli.

The voluntary recall was issued on Oct. 26, and involves oysters from Future Seafoods, Inc. (PE 4217 SP), a company that operates out of Prince Edward Island, Canada. The oysters were harvested from the PE9B area on Oct. 10 and were distributed to retailers and restaurants between then and Oct. 16. The potentially problematic oysters were sold to establishments in Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is monitoring the situation and advising food and restaurant retailers to stop selling and dispose of the oysters, and consumers not to eat them. The agency has noted that food contaminated with Salmonella and E. coli may look, smell, and taste normal, but can cause illness if eaten raw, especially in individuals with compromised immune systems.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Salmonella is a bacteria that can affect raw eggs, beef, poultry, fruit, and vegetables that haven't been washed properly, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It is the leading cause of foodborne illnesses and is estimated to cause as many as 1,027,561 cases of illness each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Infection can result in cramps, diarrhea, fever, and headaches. Although the symptoms tend to pass within four to seven days on their own, the problem can be serious and even deadly for babies, older people, and those with chronic health issues. In this case, antibiotics may be needed.

As for E. coli, it's a bacteria that can be found in your intestines. Although it can be harmless, it can also cause illness and diarrhea, per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More serious cases can be fatal. E. coli poisoning can be avoided by properly cooking meat and washing or cooking raw fruits and vegetables. You can also end up with issues due to E. coli when consuming unpasteurized milk, juices, or swimming pool water that has traces of human waste.

If you're concerned that you might have eaten contaminated oysters, be sure to contact your doctor or healthcare provider as soon as possible. Although no incidents of illness have been reported regarding the current recall, the FDA also recommends reporting the symptoms to the Health Department.