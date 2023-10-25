A Huge Onion Recall Was Just Issued Due To Salmonella—Here's What You Need To Know

There's no denying the convenience of buying pre-cut veggies at the grocery store when you want to skip chopping them yourself. But if you've purchased and stored some chopped onions in the last few months, you might need to discard them immediately.

Onion grower and processor Gills Onions just announced a recall for several fresh diced onion products that may be contaminated with salmonella. The company issued the recall after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) traced an ongoing salmonella outbreak back to its onion products. At least 73 people across 22 states have fallen ill, including 15 who were hospitalized, The Associated Press reported.

RELATED: This Is the #1 Most "Risky" Recalled Food at the Grocery Store, New Report Says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), salmonella is a bacteria that causes about 1.35 million infections and 420 deaths each year in the United States. Symptoms typically start to show between six hours and six days after infection, often including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick from salmonella recover without treatment, but people with severe illness may require hospitalization or treatment with antibiotics. Infants, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems are most likely to get severe salmonella infections, per the CDC.

The recalled Gills Onions products include diced yellow onions; a mix of diced yellow onions and celery; diced mirepoix (a mix of onions, celery, and carrots); and diced red onions. These products were sold by grocery stores across Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

All of the recalled items should have August 2023 use-by dates and are no longer available for purchase in stores. However, Gills Onions noted that some customers may still have these onion products stored in their freezers right now.

A detailed list of the use-by dates, lot codes, and UPC codes (the number displayed on a product's bar code) for the recalled products was included in the announcement. It also specified the states and retailers where each of the items was sold. Customers who still have one of the potentially affected Gills Onions products can see if they're subject to the recall by checking if the product's UPC code and expiration date match up with any included in the recall announcement. The notice also includes photos that show customers where they can find the use-by dates on the packaging.

RELATED: Why Eating Frozen Fruit is So Risky Right Now

Anyone who does still have these items was urged to avoid consuming them and discard them immediately. Customers with additional questions about the recall can also contact Gills Onions at 1-800-348-2255 or visit their website.

This is only the latest in a string of major food recalls announced in recent days. Last week, organic foods producer Nature's Path recalled two frozen waffle flavors that may have been contaminated with an undeclared allergen. Don Miguel Foods, a company that produces frozen burritos, breakfast burritos, mini tacos, and other frozen Mexican foods, also just recalled more than 10,000 pounds of burritos that may have been contaminated with Listeria.