Costco Just Issued a Recall For a Popular Soup

Companies recall products for a multitude of reasons, one being the presence of undeclared allergens. And if you've recently purchased ready-to-heat soup from Costco but don't eat gluten, you're going to want to check your pantry.

On Sept. 9, food manufacturer Kettle Cuisine alerted Costco members that it has issued a recall of Kirkland Signature's Chicken Tortilla Soup due to gluten being found in the product despite it being labeled as "gluten free." This can pose a risk to individuals with a gluten allergy or sensitivity.

RELATED: Hidden Allergen In Chick-fil-A's Nuggets Sent a Child to the Hospital, Lawsuit Claims

According to the company's recall alert, the soup displays the lot number 1394066 on the side of the cup and has a "Use By" date of Nov. 23, 2023.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kettle Cuisine advises those with a gluten intolerance or sensitivity not to consume the product. Customers may discard the soup or return it to Costco for a full refund. Those with additional questions or concerns about this recall can contact Kettle Cuisine at (617) 409-1290.

Besides the Chicken Tortilla Soup, Costco has pulled other food items from its warehouses over the last few months. Back in June, Wawona Frozen Foods and Willamette Valley Fruit Company initiated voluntary recalls of select frozen fruit products distributed to Costco locations due to a potential Hepatitis A contamination.

RELATED: Trader Joe's Just Recalled Its Sixth Item In 5 Weeks

Costco isn't the only food retailer that has removed items from from stores recently. Within the last two months, Trader Joe's has recalled six different products. Two weeks ago, the grocery chain recalled Texas Tamale Company's Black Bean Tamales because the bags may actually include Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Tamales, which are made with milk—a major food allergen.

Prior to recalling the tamales, Trader Joe's pulled its Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds from the shelves because they may contain metal. A few weeks before this, Trader Joe's recalled its Fully Cooked Falafel, Almond Windmill Cookies, and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies because of a possible contamination with rocks. One day prior, the grocery chain recalled its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup because the broccoli florets may contain insects.