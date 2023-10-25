The FDA Just Issued a Recall of 3 Fresh Produce Items Due to Health Risks

This year has seen several major food recalls, from Trader Joe's cookies that may have contained rocks to a popular Costco soup with an undeclared allergen. And that list just got a little longer after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued recent recalls for not just one, but three fresh produce items.

The most recent of the three affects several pre-cut onion products from grower and processor Gills Onions that may be contaminated with salmonella. Gills Onions issued the recall after the FDA traced an ongoing salmonella outbreak back to its onion products. At least 73 people across 22 states have been sickened amid the outbreak, including 15 people who had to be hospitalized, The Associated Press reported.

The recalled items include diced yellow onions; a mix of diced yellow onions and celery; diced mirepoix (a mix of onions, celery, and carrots); and diced red onions. They were sold in retailers across Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

While the recalled Gills Onion products are no longer available for sale and should have August 2023 use-by dates, some people may still have the affected items stored in their freezer. The FDA announcement provided a list of the use-by dates, lot codes, and UPC codes (the number displayed on a product's bar code) for all the recalled items. Customers who still have one of the potentially affected products should discard it immediately if the UPC code and use-by date matches any included in the announcement. Those with additional questions about the recall can also contact Gills Onions at 1-800-348-2255 or visit their website.

The second of the recent fresh produce recalls revolves around 16-ounce bagged Collard Greens sold at Kroger, which may be contaminated with Listeria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious illness and even fatalities in young children, people with weakened immune systems, and people aged 65 or older. Other people can be infected with Listeria as well, but they rarely become severely ill.

While no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled Kroger Collard Greens, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture did detect Listeria in the product during routine testing.

The affected bags were distributed to various Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as in parts of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Only bags with the UPC code of 11110-18171, a best-by date of Oct. 16, and the production code 110093-387 are subject to the recall. The FDA announcement urged anyone who purchased potentially affected bags to throw them away or return them for a full refund. Customers with additional questions can contact Kroger at 1-800-632-6900.

Listeria is to blame for another recently announced recall. Glendale, N.Y.-based brand Utopia Foods, which is no stranger to food recalls, is recalling 200-gram packages of enoki mushrooms that may be contaminated with the bacteria.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the mushrooms, but the State of West Virginia detected Listeria in the product during routine sampling. All of the recalled mushrooms are under the "Qilu Enterprise" brand and were distributed to produce wholesalers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Maryland between Aug. 7 and Oct. 20 this year. All of the brand's enoki mushrooms within the expiration date are included in the recall and bear the barcode 8928918610109.

Customers who have one of the affected packages should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. They can also contact Utopia Foods at 718.389.8898 with any additional questions.