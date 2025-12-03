5 Greek Restaurants Greeks Living in the US Actually Approve Of

Greek diners say these five U.S. restaurants serve truly authentic, delicious dishes.

Greek food is popular in the U.S. for good reason: This cuisine perfectly balances Mediterranean elements with an emphasis on fresh, beautiful, high-quality ingredients, resulting in absolutely delicious food. Greek people are naturally passionate about the way their food is sourced, prepared, and cooked, and a handful of restaurants in the U.S. are so good they get the seal of approval from other Greeks. Here are five restaurants serving up the real deal, according to those who know.

The Great Greek

The Great Greek has delicious, authentic food, diners say. “The Great Greek is a staple. It’s a bit old school, not a modern vibe by any means however, the food is traditional, consistent and delicious, the service is friendly and most importantly, every Greek transplant that I know from young to old prefers to eat at The Great Greek over all others,” one fan shared.

Greek Islands

Greek Islands is a Chicago-based chain diners rave about. “Greek American here, they have the best pasticcio and avgolemono in the Chicagoland area in my opinion. I don’t have the courage to tell my yia yia that either,” one fan joked.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nick the Greek

Nick the Greek serves up delicious Greek street food-style cuisine. “To their credit, I saw some orzo pasta, giouvetsi & manestra styles, so that’s an indicator to me that the guy is trying to slowly introduce real-Greek stuff to Americans, while also catering to what Americans want from their ‘Greek’ food,” one diner said.

Souvlaki GR

Souvlaki GR is an NYC-based chain serving delicious Greek food. “As someone born and raised in Athens, I have to say that this has been THE most authentic and experience I’ve had outside Greece. Friendly staff, great atmosphere and very generous portions,” one diner said.

Loukà

Loukà serves up some of the best Greek food on the West Coast (look out for sister restaurant Nēsos launching in Newport Beach early 2026). “Amazing service and food. This is a must for anyone looking for authentic Greek food with a nice ambiance. The servers are so friendly and the gentleman Constantinos working there made the experience fantastic! My family cannot stop talking about how great the moussaka was. The best we have had in a long time!!!” one diner raved.