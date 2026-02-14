5 Grocery Categories With Potential Price Pressure This Year

These 5 grocery categories could see the biggest hikes in 2026.

No, it’s not your imagination: Prices at the grocery store are generally increasing, some more than others. While it’s impossible to predict exactly what will happen in the next 12 months, there are indicators that certain food and beverage categories will surge in price. According to the Economic Research Service, prices for all food are projected to increase 3.0 percent in 2026, with food-at-home prices projected to increase 1.7 percent and food-away-from-home prices projected to increase 4.6 percent. What types of food will be impacted the most? Here are 5 grocery categories that could face price pressure this year.

Beef and Veal

The price of beef and veal increased by 0.4 percent from November 2025 to December 2025 and was 16.4 percent higher in December 2025 than in December 2024. This is due to the decline in the size of the U.S. cattle herd and stable beef demand. The group predicts that beef and veal prices will increase by 9.4 percent in 2026.

Veggies

The produce department will experience higher prices. The retail price of fresh vegetables increased by 0.3 percent from November 2025 to December 2025, but was still 0.2 percent lower in December 2025 than in December 2024. Prices for fresh vegetables are predicted to increase 2.0 percent in 2026.

Fruit

Fruit will get more expensive, but not at the same rate. Retail fresh fruit prices fell by 0.8 percent from November 2025 to December 2025 but were 0.7 percent higher in December 2025 than in December 2024. This year, prices for fresh fruits are predicted to increase by 0.2 percent.

Nonalcoholic Beverages

Prices for nonalcoholic beverages increased by 0.3 percent from November 2025 to December 2025 and were 5.1 percent higher in December 2025 than in December 2024. One explanation for this is the increase in global coffee prices. Prices for nonalcoholic beverages are predicted to increase by 4.2 percent in 2026.

Sugar and Sweets

Prices for sugar and sweets increased by 0.9 percent from November 2025 to December 2025 and were 6.9 percent higher in December 2025 than in December 2024. One factor contributing to the shift is the rise in the price of candy and chewing gum. Prices for sugar and sweets are projected to increase by 6.7 percent in 2026, with a 3.0 to 10.6 percent prediction interval.