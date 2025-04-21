7 Popular Grocery Items Still the Same Price Despite Tariffs

Tariff uncertainty is causing a lot of worry for grocery shoppers, but despite all the concerning financial predictions, many grocery items are staying steady price-wise (for now, anyway). Even imported specialty goods haven't felt the potential bite of the tariffs, and many exports are advising against panic-buying or stockpiling perishables. So which grocery items are staying steady price-wise, in the face of economic uncertainty? Here are 7 foods that haven't changed in price.

Avocados

Avocados are exempt from the tariffs, so customers can expect minimal disruption to their favourite Mexican fruit in grocery stores. I'm in Connecticut and saw them for $.69 at Aldi yesterday, I almost lost my mind!!" one Redditor said. "65 cents at Aldi on this week's sale (last Wed – today). Same as the previous week's sale. Bought a whole bunch while they're rock hard and they're getting soft in the fridge," another commented.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is still $19.99 for two liters. "Costco's olive oil pretty consistently taste-tests a lot better than its price would suggest," one Redditor said. "I have been buying it for years & use it all the time," another shopper commented. "I also buy some very pricey flavored oils from a specialty shop but use those for specific recipes. I won't go without having both kinds on hand at all times."

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere French Brie

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Imported French Brie is holding steady at $11.39. "I try not to buy this because I'm the only person in my house who likes it and I end up eating the whole thing by myself," one shopper said. "Costco has very good cheese. It's one of their really strong offerings. They don't have a vast choice. But that's because all of their range is very good. The gruyere is a personal favorite," another agreed.

Trader Joe's Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace

Trader Joe's imported Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace is still $5.49, and a firm fan-favorite. "This 'Torte' is amazing. I've eaten these many times before," one Redditor said. "It's extremely thin crust, pinched around the edges, lightly crunchy. Ham and caramelized onions and Gruyère cheese. It's small enough for a light meal, or appetizers, or an interesting side. The first time I tried one of these, I nearly flipped. It's one of those rare foods that just left my tastebuds astonished."

Pocky Chocolate Biscuit Sticks

Costco is still selling the Pocky Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks for $9.99. "The kiddos like getting this as an occasional surprise treat. I pack them with an encouraging note and hide them in their school bags so they find them sometime during the day," one shopper said.

Kerrygold Salted Butter

Sam's Club is still selling the Kerrygold Salted Butter for $10.88 for six 4 oz sticks. "I love this butter. It tastes so much better than 'fake butter. I just wish they would bring back the 1 lb. blocks," one Sam's Club shopper said. "Always excellent," another said.

Dutch Tradition Imported Gouda Cheese

Costco is still selling the Dutch Tradition Imported Gouda Cheese for $7.29 a pound. According to the OEC, the Netherlands exported $5.3B of Cheese in 2023, making it the 2nd largest exporter of Cheese (out of 176) in the world. Germany is the number one exporter, Italy is third, and France is fourth.