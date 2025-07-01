7 Best Costco Deals to Grab Before the Holiday Weekend 

July 4th celebrations are all about family, friends, sunshine, plus lots of delicious food—and Costco has you covered there. Whether you’re firing up the grill or throwing together a potluck get together, shoppers can find great deals on must-have Independence Day snacks, drinks, and treats. From condiments to grilling must-haves, these items will take all the stress out of last-minute entertaining. Here are seven of the best Costco items to grab before the holiday weekend.

Artstyle Paper Plate & Napkin Bundle, Patriotic Pride

The beautifully designed Artstyle Paper Plate & Napkin Bundle is $28.99 for 100 paper plates and 100 napkins. “Perfect for a Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Labor Day or any event where you are celebrating the USA. 100 plates and 100 napkins. Plenty for seconds!” one Costco member said.

Hot Dogs

July 4th isn’t complete without some hot dogs on the grill, like the Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks, or the Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks. “These are the best hotdogs ever. Love them. ❤️❤️❤️,” one Costco shopper said about the Kirkland dogs. “Best beef hot dog I have ever tasted! Better than Nathans, Ball Park, and so many others that claim to be the best tasting!” another raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

Costco has the French’s Classic Yellow Mustard for an amazing price—$5.39 for two 30 oz containers. “This is my favorite mustard and you can’t get it at a better price than Costco’s,” one shopper said. “So much CHEAPER than current local stores & it’s a pantry staple,” another commented.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

Stay hydrated in the sunshine with Vita Coco Coconut Water ($18.49). “In our household we only use Vita Coconut water and we love it. I have tried other brands but this is the best,” one Costco member said. “This product is terrific! It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle,” another raved. “The value for money is the real cherry on top of this coconut sundae. Every hydrating sip reminds me of lounging on a sunny beach – minus the airfare!”

Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers

Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers are a fan-favorite item from Costco’s seafood selection. “These wild-caught salmon patties make me a 5 star burger chef,” one shopper said. “It is not only delicious but also an excellent natural source of omega-3. Great for taste and healthy diet. Highly recommended.”

Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set

This Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set ($69.99) is another big hit with Costco shoppers, and the perfect special dessert for July 4. “The setup is almost nonexistent, other than placing the can into the bowl, removing the lid, and lighting it. It is easy to extinguish, as we just placed the lid over the flames for a moment,” one happy shopper said. “We read that citronella gel is available as well, which will be perfect for Miami mosquitos! I love this so much that I am dashing off to my local warehouse this morning to buy one for my best friend, who is currently having a pool put in.”

New Primal Chicken and Maple Sticks

Certain Costco locations are now carrying the New Primal Chicken and Maple Snack Mates, the perfect snack to fuel your pre-July 4th shopping. These delicious little sticks are a huge hit with eager Costco members. “Are they coming back to Costco?? Went yesterday and they were out. Kids went through 2 bags as school snacks,” one wrote in the New Primal Instagram comments.