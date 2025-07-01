7 New Costco Baked Goods Shoppers Say Taste Just Like a Bakery

The Costco bakery is legendary. According to shoppers and die-hard fans, the warehouse cooks up everything from fresh bread and muffins to cakes and cookies that are better than your local bakery. While most of us are well aware that the huge muffins and sheet cakes are delicious bargains 365 days a year, there are some new Costco baked goods shoppers say taste just like a bakery. Here are 7 of the latest and greatest finds from the Costo bakery.

Brown Butter Sugar Cookies

According to shoppers, Brown Butter Sugar Cookies are delicious – if you can find them. In a YouTube Short, @photogami reviewed the new item, $7.99 for 21 cookies. In summary, he said they had a “nice brown butter flavor (hazelnut like),” were “crunchy outside with a soft snap,” and they are sweet, “it’s a sugar cookie,” he says. “I’ve only found them twice in Scarborough, Maine. They never have them,” another writes.

Butter Sugar Palmiers

Butter Sugar Palmiers, a French puff-pastry inspired dessert, are new to the Costco bakery. According to shoppers and Costco employees, they just landed in stores this week. “These are freaking amazing!! Can’t wait to eat more tomorrow!” one person says. “Please let my store have these. A favorite treat from my childhood,” another writes.

Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf

The Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf for $9.99 is also a must-buy. “I have not tried either of these yet but they are definitely on my list! How do they taste? I kind of regret not buying the cinnamon sugar loaf today,” What’s In Your Cart shared. “Omg that cinnamon pound cake is the 💣,” one responded. “Love the cinnamon sugar loaf!” added another. One person even uses it to cook up a breakfast favorite. “Time to make French toast with the cinnamon butter loaf again,” a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Peaches & Cream Bar Cake

Costco Buys shared about the new Peaches & Cream Bar Cake at Costco. “This light, layered cake features peaches and whipped cream, and it’s DELICIOUS!” they wrote. Get it for $18.99. “Amazing cake. Nice and light. Perfect peach flavor. Not too strong,” commented a fan. “❤️ it’s delish 😋” added another.

Lemon Blueberry Loaf

Another must-buy, per shoppers? “The lemon blueberry loaf was amazing,” writes one person on Instagram. “It’s actually super moist!” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Cherry Pie

Costco shoppers wait impatiently for one fruit pie to return during the summer months. The Kirkland Signature Cherry Pie is back in stores for a limited time. “Cherry pie is back, still wonderful!” one Redditor wrote in a post. “Tart, enough cherries, delicious crust. Love that it is not too sweet.” Another offered a pro-tip. “Do yourself a favor and add a scoop of Kirkland premium vanilla ice cream to that slice,” they suggested.

Mini Cupcakes

Run to your local warehouse for mini White Cupcakes with White Buttercream Frosting and a chocolate version. These mini cakes are now in the bakery, $8.99 for 12 cupcakes. “These Costco bakery makes the best cakes and these are no exception,” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Oh my goodness they haven’t had these in soooo long,” one follower commented. “Those look delicious!!” adds another.