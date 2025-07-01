 Skip to content

7 New Costco Baked Goods Shoppers Say Taste Just Like a Bakery

Fans say these new Costco bakery treats rival your favorite neighborhood bake shop.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on July 1, 2025 | 7:15 AM

The Costco bakery is legendary. According to shoppers and die-hard fans, the warehouse cooks up everything from fresh bread and muffins to cakes and cookies that are better than your local bakery. While most of us are well aware that the huge muffins and sheet cakes are delicious bargains 365 days a year, there are some new Costco baked goods shoppers say taste just like a bakery. Here are 7 of the latest and greatest finds from the Costo bakery.

Brown Butter Sugar Cookies

Brown Butter Sugar Cookies at Costco
Copyright @photogami/YouTube

According to shoppers, Brown Butter Sugar Cookies are delicious – if you can find them. In a YouTube Short, @photogami reviewed the new item, $7.99 for 21 cookies. In summary, he said they had a “nice brown butter flavor (hazelnut like),” were “crunchy outside with a soft snap,” and they are sweet, “it’s a sugar cookie,” he says. “I’ve only found them twice in Scarborough, Maine. They never have them,” another writes.

Butter Sugar Palmiers

Butter Sugar Palmier at Costco
Copyright flavianpatrao/Reddit

Butter Sugar Palmiers, a French puff-pastry inspired dessert, are new to the Costco bakery. According to shoppers and Costco employees, they just landed in stores this week. “These are freaking amazing!! Can’t wait to eat more tomorrow!” one person says. “Please let my store have these. A favorite treat from my childhood,” another writes.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf

Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf at Costco
Costco

The Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf for $9.99 is also a must-buy. “I have not tried either of these yet but they are definitely on my list! How do they taste? I kind of regret not buying the cinnamon sugar loaf today,” What’s In Your Cart shared. “Omg that cinnamon pound cake is the 💣,” one responded. “Love the cinnamon sugar loaf!” added another. One person even uses it to cook up a breakfast favorite. “Time to make French toast with the cinnamon butter loaf again,” a third chimed in.

Peaches & Cream Bar Cake

Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake
Costco

Costco Buys shared about the new Peaches & Cream Bar Cake at Costco. “This light, layered cake features peaches and whipped cream, and it’s DELICIOUS!” they wrote. Get it for $18.99. “Amazing cake. Nice and light. Perfect peach flavor. Not too strong,” commented a fan. “❤️ it’s delish 😋” added another.

Lemon Blueberry Loaf

box of costco's lemon blueberry loaf next to a plate with two slices of lemon blueberry loaf
Costco / Facebook

Another must-buy, per shoppers? “The lemon blueberry loaf was amazing,” writes one person on Instagram. “It’s actually super moist!” adds another.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Cherry Pie

Kirkland Signature Cherry Pie
Costco

Costco shoppers wait impatiently for one fruit pie to return during the summer months. The Kirkland Signature Cherry Pie is back in stores for a limited time. “Cherry pie is back, still wonderful!” one Redditor wrote in a post. “Tart, enough cherries, delicious crust. Love that it is not too sweet.” Another offered a pro-tip. “Do yourself a favor and add a scoop of Kirkland premium vanilla ice cream to that slice,” they suggested.

Mini Cupcakes

Costco Mini Cupcakes
Copyright costcohotfinds/Instagram

Run to your local warehouse for mini White Cupcakes with White Buttercream Frosting and a chocolate version. These mini cakes are now in the bakery, $8.99 for 12 cupcakes. “These Costco bakery makes the best cakes and these are no exception,” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Oh my goodness they haven’t had these in soooo long,” one follower commented. “Those look delicious!!” adds another.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Groceries
  • 7 Food Recalls Shoppers Need To Know About Right Now

    7 Food Recalls Shoppers Need To Know About

  • 7 New Costco Baked Goods Shoppers Say Taste Just Like a Bakery

    7 New Costco Baked Goods as Good as a Bakery

  • Costco July 4th

    7 Best Costco Deals to Grab Before the 4th 

  • Nestlé Toll House Just Launched Two Wild New Cookie Doughs

    Nestlé Toll House Just Launched Two Doughs

  • Sprite Lovers Can Now Try These 3 Wild New Flavors at Sonic

    Sprite Lovers Can Now Try These 3 New Flavors

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.