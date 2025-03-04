10 Groceries Getting More Expensive as New Tariffs Start Today

Brace yourself—your grocery bill is probably about to take a hit. New tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada could make some of your favorite staples significantly more expensive. These tariffs, which add a 25% tax on certain imported goods, are meant to encourage domestic production. But for shoppers, it means everyday essentials like produce, beer, and even maple syrup might cost more. And we're not just talking about a few extra cents—these price hikes could impact restaurant menus, happy hour deals, and even your weekend brunch plans. Here's a breakdown of what's about to get pricier and how it might affect your wallet.

Strawberries

Love fresh strawberries in your morning smoothie or on top of your pancakes? Get ready to pay more. The U.S. gets a huge chunk of its strawberries from Mexico, and with the new tariffs in place, import costs are going up—meaning the price you pay at the store likely will too. If you love strawberry shortcake or a good strawberry jam, those products might also see price hikes. And if you think you'll just grab your strawberries from a restaurant instead, be warned—many places will likely pass those extra costs onto customers by raising prices on fruit bowls, desserts, and even those trendy acai bowls.

Avocados

Avocados are already one of the more expensive grocery items, but thanks to these new tariffs, the price of your beloved guacamole could be climbing even higher. Mexico supplies roughly 90% of the avocados eaten in the U.S., and with a 25% tariff, the cost of importing them is set to rise. If a large avocado typically costs $2.99, that price could jump to nearly $3.75. Guacamole at restaurants, which already carries a premium price tag, could get even more expensive. So if you've ever been shocked by the "extra charge for guac," you might want to start budgeting for an even bigger fee.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a kitchen staple, whether you're whipping up homemade marinara, tossing them into a salad, or layering them onto a sandwich. But since the U.S. relies heavily on Mexican-grown tomatoes, the new tariffs could make this everyday ingredient more expensive. And it's not just fresh tomatoes—expect price increases on salsa, pasta sauces, and even ketchup. Mexican restaurants and Italian eateries will likely feel the pinch, too, meaning that pizza and chips-and-salsa nights could cost a little extra.

Fresh produce in general

It's not just strawberries, avocados, and tomatoes—fresh produce across the board is about to see price hikes. Mexico and Canada supply a huge variety of fruits and vegetables to the U.S., including bell peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, and berries. If you're trying to eat healthy, these tariffs could make that a pricier goal. And don't think restaurants won't be affected either—salads, grain bowls, and veggie-heavy dishes might see price adjustments to account for the rising cost of ingredients.

Beer

If your go-to beer is a Corona or a Modelo, brace yourself—your six-pack is about to get more expensive. Since these popular beers are imported from Mexico, they're now subject to the 25% tariff. That means liquor stores, bars, and restaurants will have to pay more, and you can bet that extra cost will get passed down to you. Even domestic beer brands could see price shifts as they adjust to market changes. So whether you're grabbing a case for a barbecue or ordering a round at happy hour, be prepared to shell out a little more.

Tequila

Margarita lovers, take note—tequila prices are likely going up. With tariffs making imported tequila more expensive, liquor stores and bars will have to adjust their pricing. A bottle of your favorite tequila could soon cost a few dollars more, and cocktails that feature tequila—like margaritas, palomas, and tequila sunrises—might get a price bump at restaurants. Even happy hour deals could become less generous. So if you enjoy a Friday night margarita, get ready for a slightly steeper tab.

Meat (including beef)

Beef prices have already been rising due to inflation and supply chain issues, and these tariffs could push them even higher. The U.S. imports a portion of its beef from Canada, and a 25% tariff means that cost will go up. Whether you're grilling steaks at home or ordering a burger at a restaurant, expect to see higher prices. And it's not just beef—if Canada or Mexico respond with retaliatory tariffs, other meats like pork and poultry could also see price increases. In short, barbecue season might be a little more expensive this year.

Grains

Grains are a behind-the-scenes staple in nearly every household. Whether it's your morning cereal, a sandwich for lunch, or a bowl of pasta for dinner, grains play a major role in the American diet. The U.S. imports a lot of wheat and oats from Canada, and with tariffs in place, the price of these grains could rise. That means anything made with wheat—bread, pasta, crackers, baked goods—could become more expensive. Even oat-based products, like oatmeal and granola bars, might see price hikes. So if you're a breakfast lover, take note: your morning routine could cost a little extra.

Maple syrup

If you love drizzling real maple syrup on your pancakes, you might need to start budgeting for a price increase. Canada is the world's biggest supplier of maple syrup, and with tariffs making imports pricier, the cost of this sweet treat is expected to rise. It's not just breakfast lovers who will feel this—maple syrup is also used in baking, marinades, and even craft cocktails. So whether you're making Sunday morning pancakes or ordering a maple-infused old fashioned at a bar, expect to pay a bit more.

Eggs

Egg prices have already been volatile thanks to supply chain issues and avian flu outbreaks. Now, with tariffs affecting imported egg products and the feed used to raise chickens, we could see another round of price hikes. While the U.S. produces most of its own eggs, certain egg-based ingredients and processed egg products come from Canada, meaning those could see price increases. Whether you're scrambling eggs for breakfast, baking with them, or ordering an omelet at a diner, expect to see some price fluctuations in the near future.

Final Thoughts

Final Thoughts

The bottom line? Grocery prices are already high, and these new tariffs are only going to add to the strain. While it's impossible to avoid the impact entirely, being aware of these changes can help you make smarter shopping choices. Stocking up on non-perishables, buying in bulk, or looking for alternative brands might help you save a few bucks. And if your go-to restaurant dishes are suddenly a little pricier, now you'll know why.