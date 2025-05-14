7 Grocery Store Sauces That Shoppers Say Taste Just Like Homemade

A kitchen essential is a good sauce that can be paired with anything from fish, meat, chicken and veggies. The right sauce is a highly valuable pantry commodity and while it's easy to prepare certain sauces from scratch, sometimes you just want the convenience of a premade one. Plus, it's also nice to have different options.

A tasty sauce will instantly elevate a meal and can spark creatively to help expand your menu options at home. Whether you're a meat-lover or vegan, a sauce can make or break a dish, so finding the best one is key. That said, not all grocery store sauces do the trick, but we've scoured through countless reviews and found the ones that shoppers rave about ranked in order of healthiness.

Blue Dragon Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp

Calories : 80

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 380mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 19g)

Protein : 0g

Blue Dragon Thai Sweet Chili Sauce gives dressings, dips, meats and seafood a sweet and tangy flavor that's sure to be a crowd pleaser. You can also use it to grill your favorite summer sides and entrees or step up a pasta dish. It can go with anything, but be mindful of the sugar content. It's loaded with added sugars.

But that hasn't deterred shoppers. The sauce also has a 4.8 rating at Walmart.

Yolanda wrote, "Purchased again after buying previously during an Ibotta rebate offer. My family loves the last it gives you a small kick of spice, and we have enjoyed it as a topping of several foods, and I've mixed a bottle in when I've made sloppy joe for dinner. I would recommend this brand as an alternative to whatever you purchase normally."

Another customer who goes by Calibuyer shared, "Usually I buy the cheapest but decided to try this one which was a little more…OMGosh…so much better. Has a tiny tasty hit of chili and sweet is there but not overwhelming-slap-you-in-your-face-sugar-hit. Also loves more of a liquid texture and not a clump of gel texture."

Bachan's The Original Japanese BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 40

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 520mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar:8 g)

Protein : 1g

Bachan's The Original Japanese BBQ Sauce is a multi-generational family recipe that's made with clean, simple ingredients and no preservatives. It's a great marinade for practically anything you want a sweet, yet savory flavor that doesn't overpower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It's sold at Walmart and has a 4.8 star rating with over 2,700 reviews.

The most recent review is by Annie who wrote, "The OG is so good. I've gifted it multiple times, so others can experience the flavor and versitlily of this sauce."

High sodium and sugar is problematic so use sparingly.

Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 15

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 610mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : <1g

Whether you're making dumplings, sushi or a stir-fry, Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce is the go-to for many. It's high in sodium, which is something to be careful of, but it delivers on flavor.

It's rated 4.6 on Amazon with almost 2,000 reviews.

One shopper wrote, "Really yummy, I'd say it's around a medium to not very thick. So far good quality and good on everything, I've used it to marinade, to dip, and to sautee and it's been solid with all three."

Meanwhile on Reddit, another customer shared, "Kikkoman teriyaki sauce right out of the grocery store. Original and green onion garlic. Throw a stir fry together with little effort or just sauté some veggies and dump it in for a side. It's genuinely delicious."

Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp

Calories : 110

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 160mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce boasts a fresh flavor, clean ingredients and adds a zest to nearly any dish. From appetizers to main courses, Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce takes everything to the next level.

Reddit user vwjess wrote, "We always have this on hand. So easy to make a yummy last minute dinner. Our favorite is on some pork tenderloin after its been seared and roasted."

Bitchin' Sauce Chipotle Almond Dip

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp

Calories : 90

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 140mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 2g

Bitchin' Sauce Chipotle Almond Dip is the perfect companion for salads, wraps, vegetables and any sides like fries you want to dip.

At Target the item has a 4.5 rating with over 180 reviews.

One person wrote, "Tastes amazing, nice flavor and kick, and I like that it's not made with a ton of garbage… healthy ingredient list!"

Another shared, "The best sauce ever for vegan and non vegans. My husband loves this for breakfast burritos and he is not vegan I love it on my vegan sandwiches or dip for falafels!"

El Yucateco Black Label Reserve

Nutrition : per serving 1 tsp

Calories : 0

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 105mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber:0 g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

The No. 2 healthiest store-bought sauce that shoppers love is El Yucateco Black Label Reserve, a chile habanero hot sauce that has a dark smoky flavor and is ideal for taking the heat up a notch or two on enchiladas, tacos, grilled meats, and more.

It has no calories, sugar or fat and is low in salt.

The hot sauce has a 4.1 rating on Walmart and Redditors can't stop talking about it.

Plankright37 wrote, "I go through bottles at a time. We fight over them in my house. It one of my favorites."

Another Reddit user said, "I like it. Distinctive flavor. Hot enough to make you sweat but not too intense a burn it's not enjoyable."

Trader Joe's Green Dragon

Nutrition : per serving 1 tsp

Calories : 0

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 70mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Trader Joe's Green Dragon takes the top spot!

Add a dab of Trader Joe's Green Dragon to eggs, rice, veggies, meat or just about anything to give it a kick. The sauce has a 4.4 rating on Amazon due to issues like the item was delivered with a broken cap or customers thought it was too pricey, but in terms of taste of quality, people love it.

Users on Reddit are obsessed as well.

No-Definition1639 wrote, "I just got a bottle of this for the first time in like almost a decade. I remembered liking it but figured I was just a dumb college kid who was living off frozen pizzas back then and would have liked anything. Holy crap, it's even better than I remembered. I have yet to find a dinner I can't use it with in some form or fashion."