12 Grocery Stores That Are Open On Christmas Day

There are a few certainties when it comes to Christmas Day. Aside from the time spent with loved ones opening presents and enjoying a tasty feast, there's also the reality that most stores will be closed in observance of the holiday. This includes grocery stores, which can throw a wrench into your holiday plans—especially if you find yourself with a missing item on the big day.

The vast majority of major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day; however, most if not all, stores will be open the day before, on Christmas Eve. If you know you need to accomplish any last-minute shopping for those Christmas recipes, be sure to do so on Dec. 24. Better yet, do it early in the day, as some stores may have modified hours and could be closing early.

That said, if you are in dire need of basic ingredients on Christmas Day—think milk, bread, beverages—there are still a few options available. In addition to the select grocery chains listed below, most convenience stores will serve as a saving grace at least some work hours on Dec. 25. Make sure to take note of the following chains that will be open on Christmas Day so your holiday meals can go off without a hitch.

7-Eleven

Throughout the year, 7-Eleven is known as a go-to destination for Slurpees, Big Bite Hot Dogs, and donuts. On Christmas, however, the chain will be better known as the convenience store that saved Christmas dinner. 7-Eleven will be open 24 hours on the holiday, available to you whenever you need to make a last-minute run to the store.

Acme

Northeastern grocery chain Acme will be open on Christmas Day, but locations may have modified hours. Be sure to check your local Acme hours here. You can also order a fully-cooked Christmas dinner from Acme, along with custom cakes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Albertsons

If you live in the western half of the United States, you'll have an extra bit of luck on Christmas Day. Major grocery chain Albertsons will be open on Dec. 25, with most locations open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Double check your local Albertsons here for exact hours.

Circle K

If you have a Circle K convenience store close by, make sure to jot a mental note that it will be open on Christmas. Not only will it be open, but most Circle K stores will be available 24/7. Whether you need extra cookies for Santa or you run out of snacks before your guests even arrive, Circle K will be open and available for reloading on those treats.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms, or "Cumbies" as the locals like to call it, will be open on Christmas Day. Unlike other convenience stores, Cumberland Farms won't be open 24 hours, but it will be pretty close. Most locations are open from 7 a.m. until midnight. If you need to make a trip to Cumberland Farms on Christmas morning, you may even find the store offering free coffee and hot beverages, as they've done in years past.

CVS

Major drugstore chain CVS will be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. This is different than some location's typical 24/7 hours, so be sure to take note of the change for the holiday. The pharmacy, however, may be closed, so be sure to call ahead for exact hours.

Duane Reade

Most Duane Reade locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This includes Christmas Day. However, you will want to check ahead with your local store to confirm the exact holiday hours.

Giant Food

Select Giant Food stores will be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for your last-minute grocery runs. Food pick-up, however, will be unavailable. Leading up to the holiday, be sure to check Giant's website for deals on various grocery items to make your Christmas Day dinner memorable.

Rite Aid

Most Rite Aid stores remain open on all major holidays, including Christmas Day. Some Rite Aid stores may even be open for 24 hours on the holiday. Check with your local store for exact hours.

Safeway

Shop for kitchen essentials leading up to Christmas Day, including appetizers, entrees, drinks, and dishware. Most Safeway locations will also be open on Dec. 25 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Check your local store in advance to confirm the exact hours.

Vons

From basic ingredients to fully-cooked entrees and pies, Vons is prepared to be your one-stop shop for all things Christmas dinner. If you need any last-minute items, select Vons stores will be open on Dec. 25, though they may have modified hours. Be sure to check here or call your local Vons before the holiday to confirm if and when it will be open.

Walgreens

If your town has a Walgreens, consider yourself safe from having nowhere to turn for last-minute essentials on Christmas Day. If your local Walgreens is open 24/7, it should remain open on Dec. 25. Other locations may have reduced hours, so check your local store to confirm.