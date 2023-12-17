7 Best Stores to Buy Groceries Online in 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Convenience-wise, shopping for groceries online can't be beat. Just a few clicks, and you can burn through your weekly shopping list in a matter of minutes. For those battling hectic work schedules, various family commitments—or perhaps a simple distaste for in-person shopping at busy stores—there's no doubt that online grocery shopping is the ultimate life hack.

But while saving an hour or two by skipping a trip to the supermarket may sound like a win-win, beware that what you save in time you'll likely pay for in dollars: Most online grocery stores require some type of subscription fee or delivery surcharge, plus the option to tip the delivery driver or personal shopper.

A 2018 report from Food Marketing Institute and Nielsen predicted that 70% of American shoppers will be grocery shopping online by 2024, and, while the pandemic ushered in a renewed interest in outsourcing grocery shopping, we're still quite a ways away from that target. In 2022, only 26% of Americans used online grocery shopping services, chief among them were high-income millennial parents with young children.

That's not to say more shoppers won't get on board in 2024, as retailers increasingly invest in digital innovation to make online shopping more appealing. Some are already well on their way. Here are seven of the best stores to buy groceries online in 2024.

Thrive Market

Thrive Market is all about offering 100% non-GMO food without retail markups, though it requires an annual ($59.95) or monthly ($9.95) membership to shop. Its more than one million members have access to a large selection of organic snacks and pantry staples sold at wholesale prices, about 25 to 50% cheaper than in-store organic shopping. There are also personal care and cleaning items.

Unlike your local grocer, Thrive is a more curated shopping service: A quiz helps suss out what you're looking for in your grocery shopping, and then the service curates products you might like. The website is easy to sort by diet (like vegan, keto, or paleo), so it's a great pick for those following a specific healthy eating plan. "Thrive Market's products are just what I need and I love the wide variety that I can access in one place without driving around to several stores," one reviewer posted on Trustpilot.

Thrive leans more heavily toward prepackaged convenience foods. There are very few perishable foods available, with the exception of frozen meat purchased in bulk and shipped separately.

RELATED: 11 Most Affordable Grocery Chains Right Now

Amazon Fresh

Yep, in case you missed it, Amazon sells groceries. Amazon Fresh, a subsidiary of Amazon proper, has physical stores in eight states and Washington, D.C., and delivery services available in most major U.S. cities. It's is a good option for those already paying the $139 annual fee for a Prime membership, which includes access to Amazon Fresh. The online interface is very similar to shopping on the regular Amazon website, so if you shop on the site regularly, you'll feel right at home. Some of the physical Amazon Fresh locations also offer the "Just Walk Out" service, which enables you to add things to your bag as you shop and then scan a barcode from your phone to exit without stopping to pay at a register.

Users can place a grocery order and expect same-day delivery from their nearest fulfillment store, though delivery times vary. Amazon Fresh offers meat, dairy, bakery items, dry goods, and even pet food. Orders totaling more than $50 are eligible for free delivery, and fees vary depending on order total and delivery window. One perk: Whole Foods' 365 brand is now available on Amazon Fresh since Amazon acquired it.

Umamicart

This online Asian market offers affordable grocery delivery service of Asian products and ingredients right to your door. From Asian vegetables, meats, and pantry staples like sauces and marinades, Umamicart's selection is far-reaching. The sleek website offers a section of curated selections, like holiday party bundles or bestsellers. (Bestsellers on the site include sriracha chili sauce, kewpie mayo, and bok choy.) Umamicart is an excellent option for shoppers who do not have a local Asian grocer.

There's a $30 minimum on orders and free shipping on orders over $49. The service delivers to most states in the US, but pop your zip code into the website to see whether it covers your area. The service also offers monthly subscription boxes containing a seasonal selection of fruits, pantry items, or snacks. "I live a good distance from any brick-and-mortar market of this kind so without you I couldn't get all the things I enjoy," one reviewer wrote on the company's website. "Every bit of produce I've ordered has been beautiful and fresh."

RELATED: 25 Best-Ever Items at Trader Joe's, According to a Lifelong Fan

Misfits Market

Misfits Market is a sustainability-focused retailer that offers organic grocery items including irregular and surplus foods. You can pick a mix of organic produce, beverages, snacks, pantry staples, and more. Or, sign up for a membership that comes with a pre-filled box with your favorite items. It's a great way to cut down on food waste—Misfits boxes up high-quality produce that grocery stores have to turn away for various reasons.

This is an automatic weekly grocery service that comes to your door each week, but there is an option to skip a week or pause anytime. Order minimum varies based on your zip code, and there's a $6.99 flat fee for shipping—no hidden fees or service charges. For orders over $70, there is free shipping for eligible zip codes. Of note: In 2022, Misfit Markets acquired Imperfect Foods, another "irregular" grocery retailer. These two brands are currently being integrated.

Weee!

Weee! is another specialty shop that boasts a large selection of Asian and Latin groceries. In fact, it's the largest online Asian supermarket in the country. Grab fruits and vegetables, frozen dumplings, drinks, specialty snacks, and more. Weee! is among the most flexible grocery sites on this list: There's no subscription required and no minimum order, but you'll pay a flat $6 for small orders, or score free delivery for orders over $49. The online grocery startup aims to make online food shopping more fun and immersive—customers are encouraged to upload videos of recipes to its app.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I've been using Weee for groceries exclusively since 2016," one reviewer wrote on Reddit. "Weee has given me the ability to cook and eat the food I ate growing up. I cannot recommend it enough." Another reviewer says the service is reliable and packed well with ice packs to ensure freshness.

RELATED: Top 10 Trending Food Searches Of 2023: From Lasagna Soup to Pumptini

Walmart Grocery

Unlike other online grocery shops, Walmart's prices are the same whether you're buying in-store or shopping online. Through the Walmart Grocery online portal or mobile app, users can stay on budget and fill their electronic carts with grocery items including dairy, meat and seafood, pantry and baking items, and more. A premium Walmart+ membership costs $98 annually or $12.95 monthly and guarantees free delivery on orders over $35, plus other perks. Non-members can order, too, but there are fees associated, ranging from $7.95 to $9.95.

Select stores have an express option at checkout for delivery within two hours, but otherwise, shoppers can choose one-hour time slots for delivery. Something to note: you can't plan next week's order—users can only schedule for same-day or next-day delivery. "Late night, I placed nearly a $200 Walmart grocery order and received all 35 items the following afternoon right to my door," one user wrote on Sitejabber, an online review site. While the selection and prices are a draw for shoppers, it should be noted that over the past few months, there's been a steady stream of negative reviews.

Instacart

While this isn't exactly a retailer per se, Instacart offers grocery delivery in thousands of cities across the country, so it's worth a mention. Place an order at your local stores, like CVS, Costco, or Publix, and have an Instacart personal shopper pick up your order and deliver it to your home. There's no membership required for this one, but there are delivery and service fees associated with ordering, and you'll likely notice different prices in-app compared to in-store.

Delivery fees start at $3.99 for same-day orders over $35, and there are varying fees for one-hour deliveries, club store deliveries, and deliveries under $35. There's also a service fee, and customers are strongly expected to tip their shoppers—they are doing all the legwork for you and delivering it to your door, after all!