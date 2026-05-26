7 Frozen Burgers Ranked Worst to Best for Grilling

See which grocery store brands are worth buying for your summer cookouts.

Grilling season is here which means it’s time to stock up on chicken, hot dogs, and definitely burgers, both fresh and frozen. Frozen burgers are a convenient option for days when you want to quickly throw a meal together, and many brands have frozen burgers that are just as good if not better than fresh. I analyzed overall quality and online customer comments/reviews to see which burgers people love, and which are just not worth it: Here are seven frozen burgers ranked from worst to best for grilling this summer.

Extra Value Quarter Pound Beef Patties

Extra Value Quarter Pound Beef Patties are cheap but still not worth the money, shoppers say, complaining about the taste, texture, and quality of these burgers. “They should call these ‘meat loaf’ patties. Lots of cereal filler and they don’t grill up well. So much cereal in them they fall apart. Don’t waste your money on these…yuk,” one critic said.

Trader Joe’s Mini Cheeseburgers

Trader Joe’s Mini Cheeseburgers are not a hit with shoppers, who dislike the flavor and texture. “I just tried these for the first time and after two bites I immediately did a Google search to see if anyone else shared my opinion or if I was losing my mind,” one person wrote. “These are horrible. I’ve had a handful of TJs items in the past that were so-so, but this is the first item I’ve had that I will never buy again, even if someone else gave me the money. Ugh.”

Great Value Cheeseburger Sliders

Great Value Cheeseburger Sliders have a laundry list of ultraprocessed ingredients, plus complaints from shoppers about the overall taste and texture. “I microwaved them and to me they had a rubbery like texture and the patty itself was rubbery and fatty like,” one Walmart shopper complained. “Even the bun was rubbery like chewing soft gum.”

Good & Gather All Natural Turkey Burger Patties

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Good & Gather’s All Natural Turkey Burger Patties have mixed reviews: The ingredients are actually pretty good but the taste and texture is off, shoppers say. “It doesn’t matter how you cook these burgers. They end up dry and rubbery every single time,” one complained.

Great Value Smashed Burgers

Great Value Smashed Burgers are made from 100% beef and taste good. “This is the first time I tried these burgers.. I don’t cook so I microwaved one- a lot of shrinkage but a good flavor and a good texture …any burger that can be microwaved and still be somewhat palatable deserves five stars in my book,” one shopper said.

White Castle Frozen Cheeseburgers

White Castle Microwavable Frozen Cheeseburgers remain one of the best ‘whole burger’ frozen options in terms of taste, if not ingredients. “I had to alter the microwave instructions to get them all the way warm and melty, but these genuinely have no business being as good as they are for a junk food snack,” one Target shopper said.

Marketside 100% Angus Beef Burgers

Marketside 100% Angus Beef Burgers are a great choice, shoppers rave. “These Angus beef burgers are absolutely delicious, tender, juicy, and can be cooked from frozen. We cook them in an air fryer 7 minutes or 8 on each side,” one Walmart customer said.