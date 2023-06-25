How Happy Are You, Really? This Quiz Will Reveal Instantly

Have you ever asked yourself, "How happy am I, really?" What makes one person happy may look totally different for someone else. Happiness can mean enjoying a bowl of homemade pasta along the Italian coastline, cuddling in bed with your beloved fur baby, soaking in a relaxing bubble bath surrounded by candles, binge-watching movies with your best friends, star-gazing with the love of your life, curling up with a juicy book, going on a scenic hike—or a combination of things. It could be a person, a place, a favorite food, or even a cherished memory. Whatever it may be for you, happiness is one of the best feelings that we, as humans, can experience. But while you probably know what the sensation feels like in specific moments of joy, what about your overall happiness? Would you be able to determine how happy you are on a scale of one to 10? If you're not sure (or you're just curious), then you might want to consider taking this happiness quiz.

First, let's talk about the science of happiness. Research shows that neurotransmitters in your brain that are linked to happiness include dopamine, endorphin, serotonin, melatonin, and norepinephrine. Other key elements that can impact your happiness are your glands and hormones; studies suggest that hormones like adrenaline, cortisol, and oxytocin can majorly impact your mood.

According to the non-profit organization Pursuit of Happiness, seven common habits of happy people include nurturing close relationships, showing acts of kindness, performing regular physical activity and eating healthily, creating your "flow," finding meaning through spirituality, establishing and utilizing your strengths, and thinking positive thoughts. Can you relate? If you're ready to find out how you rank on the happiness scale, it's quiz time.

RELATED: How Angry Are You? This Test Will Reveal Instantly

The Happiness Quiz

"The Happiness Quiz: How Happy Are You?" was created by Pursuit of Happiness. The test calculates your habits or "happiness skills" so you can learn how to take your happiness to the next level. The organization states that the quiz is based on scientific research about the habits and lifestyles that correlate to long-lasting happiness or "psychological well-being." Pursuit of Happiness reports that 76% of individuals who take the quiz and follow one of the "7 habits of happy people" say they feel increased happiness.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

During the quiz, you'll be asked 18 quick questions in total ranging from "How often do you share your feelings with friends or relatives?" to "How often do you exercise (at least 20 minutes)?" In the end, you'll be able to review your score/results (on a scale of 0 to 100) and see how you can further educate yourself on happiness and the skills and aspects of your life you may want to work on going forward. You may even be interested in taking some courses that can benefit your overall well-being—because happiness is something you can never get enough of.