7 Healthiest Peanut Butter Brands on the Planet, Ranked

Americans are obsessed with peanut butter and when it comes to the delicious spread, only one question really matters: crunchy or creamy? According to Statista, nearly 300 million people ate peanut butter in 2020 and it makes sense why. The versatility of peanut butter is alluring. It can be eaten alone, as a sandwich, a dip for fruit or chocolate, the base for sauces or smoothies and even as an ingredient in desserts. Plus it's loaded with protein and healthy fats.

But that doesn't mean all peanut butters are good for you. Many are packed with too much salt, sugar, trans fats and worrisome ingredients like hydrogenated oils, and certain additives like mono- and diglycerides.

"When choosing a healthy peanut butter, the goal is to find one with minimal ingredients – ideally just peanuts and perhaps a pinch of salt," says Dr. Federica Amati, Head Nutritionist at ZOE says. "The fewer additives, like added sugars and emulsifiers, the better."

There's no shortage of options to choose from, but for health-conscious shoppers, here are the best ones to buy according to dietitians ranked from healthy to best.

Teddie All Natural Smooth Peanut Butter

Nutrition : per serving 2 TBSP

Calories : 190

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 125mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 8g

Teddie All Natural Smooth Peanut Butter deserves space in your pantry because it just "Contains just peanuts and a pinch of salt," says Dr. Amati.

It's only at the bottom of the list because it has more sodium than the other brands, but it's a great option.

Sarah Alsing, MS, RD, sports dietitian and recipe creator for Delightfully Fueled is also on board with this brand and explains, "Teddie All-Natural Smooth Peanut butter is a healthy choice because there's no added oils or sugars. Consuming too many added sugars can lead to weight gain and health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease."

Smucker's Natural Creamy Peanut Butter

Nutrition : per serving 2 TBSP

Calories : 190

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 110mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 8g

Smucker's Natural Creamy Peanut Butter offers a healthy option that has "just peanuts and a pinch of salt," says Dr. Amati.

It lands at No. 6 because of the sodium and it's not organic, but it's a good quality.

Bess Berger, RDN, the founder of Nutrition by Bess located in NJ also recommends it and says, "Yes, Smucker's, the jelly company, makes a clean peanut butter! Their natural creamy version contains just peanuts and a pinch of salt. No sugar, no hydrogenated oils, and none of that weird waxy texture that some "natural" brands can't seem to shake."

She adds, "You'll still need to stir it, but once mixed, it spreads smoothly and tastes rich and nutty. It's proof that even a mainstream brand can behave itself when it tries."

Thrive Market Organic Peanut Butter

Nutrition : per serving 2 TBSP

Calories : 190

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 8g

You don't have to feel guilty about adding Thrive Market Organic Peanut Butter to your basket. It's not only healthy, but it comes with a side of social consciousness, Berger notes.

"Thrive Market delivers," she says. "Their organic peanut butter is made with just one or two ingredients, organic peanuts, and salt if you want it. No sugar, no seed oils, and no extras trying to pass as natural."

She adds, "It's clean, creamy, or crunchy, and ships right to your door in recyclable packaging. And it tastes great and treats your body the same."

Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter

Nutrition : per serving 2 TBSP

Calories : 180

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 50mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 9g

Another dietitian approved peanut butter that makes our list is the Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter. Dr. Amati says, "It's made from certified USDA Organic dark roasted peanuts and just a dash of salt."

Reading the label is the best way to understand exactly what you're eating and Alsing explains, "To check if a peanut butter is healthy, look at the ingredient list for ones that are made from just peanuts or peanuts and a little salt. Try to limit buying peanut butters with added oils and sugars."

Santa Cruz Organic Creamy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter has the least amount of sugar on our list, is high in protein and contains organic peanuts, but it's slightly docked for the sodium. While it's low in salt, it's higher than others on the list.

Trader Joe's Creamy Peanut Butter Unsalted

Nutrition : per serving 2 TBSP

Calories : 190

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 8g

Another peanut butter Dr. Amati recommends is Trader Joe's Creamy Peanut Butter Unsalted because it's also made with just one ingredient.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Berger adds, "Trader Joe's knows how to keep it real. This jar has just one ingredient: dry-roasted peanuts. No salt, no sugar, no emulsifiers trying to glue your food together. You'll need to stir, obviously, but that's the price you pay for eating actual food instead of weirdly shelf-stable glop."

She says, "It's rich, roasty, and not trying to taste like dessert. This one's ideal if you like to season your own life and want full control of your salt intake. It's simple, affordable, and refreshingly nutritious."

Crazy Richard's All-Natural Creamy Peanut Butter

Nutrition : per serving 2 TBSP

Calories : 190

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 8g

Dr. Amati loves Crazy Richard's All-Natural Creamy Peanut Butter because "it's just one ingredient: Peanuts! No added salt or sugar."

Sarah Alsing, MS, RD, sports dietitian and recipe creator for Delightfully Fueled adds, "Crazy Richard's All-Natural Creamy Peanut Butter is a great choice if you want pure peanut butter."

It makes No. 2 on the list only because it's not organic.

Whole Foods 365 Organic Creamy Peanut Butter

Nutrition : per serving 2 TBSP

Calories : 190

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 8g

Whole Foods 365 Organic Creamy Peanut Butter is the top choice for healthiest peanut butter. It's creamy and unsalted and "only includes organic dry-roasted peanuts," says Dr. Amati.

Berger agrees that it's a clean eating go-to.

"There's no added sugar, no seed oils, and no questionable anything," she says. "You'll need to stir it. Yes, that oily layer on top is a sign you're eating the real stuff, not a fake food. It's USDA Organic, budget-friendly, and doesn't taste like cardboard."

She adds, "Want to have this as part of a snack without sabotaging your hormones or blood sugar? Slather this on a banana, dip some carrots, or just eat it off the spoon."