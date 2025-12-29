7 Best Yogurt Brands Without the Junk

Dietitians say these yogurt brands skip added sugars and fillers.

Yogurt is a great food, offering many health benefits. However, choosing the wrong kind of yogurt could have the opposite effect. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, explains that not all yogurt is created equal in terms of health. “Plain (unsweetened) is usually best,” she says. “Often just milk and cultures with no added sugars, which can spike calories and reduce health benefits.” Always check the ingredient list. “Short lists with recognizable ingredients mean fewer additives/junk,” she says. If you are looking for a protein boost, stick to Greek or Skyr-style yogurt, “which has more protein and feels more filling,” she says. Also, add your own toppings. “Fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, or a swirl of honey gives flavor without processed sugars,” she says. Here are the 7 best yogurt brands that Collingwood recommends, free of junk.

Siggi’s Icelandic-Style Skyr

Siggi’s Icelandic-Style Skyr is one of her top picks. “It is known for simple ingredients and less sugar than many yogurts,” she says. “High in protein and usually just milk and live cultures in the plain version.”

Fage Total Greek Yogurt (Plain)

Fage Total Greek Yogurt (Plain) is another solid option. “Classic Greek yogurt with milk and cultures only in the simplest versions,” she explains. “Thick texture and high protein with minimal sugar.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chobani Plain Greek Yogurt

Chobani Plain Greek Yogurt, not the Chobani with fruit, is very healthy. “Strained Greek yogurt with a shorter ingredient list in plain varieties,” she says. “Offers high protein and probiotics with no artificial additives.”

Stonyfield Organic Greek Yogurt (Plain)

Stonyfield Organic Greek Yogurt (Plain) is also a healthy option and available at most stores. “Organic option with no synthetic hormones or artificial additives,” says Collingwood. “Good choice if you prefer organic dairy and live cultures.”

Wallaby Organic Plain Yogurt

Wallaby Organic Plain Yogurt is another one of her go-tos. “Creamy, organic yogurt with simple ingredients, only with no artificial flavors or preservatives,” she says.

Brown Cow Plain Yogurt

Brown Cow Plain Yogurt is made with lots of good stuff. “Uses non-GMO ingredients and avoids artificial preservatives,” says Collingwood.

Coconut Cult (Dairy-Free)

Her last pick, a great option for anyone who avoids dairy, is Coconut Cult (Dairy-Free). “A fermented coconut yogurt with multiple probiotic strains and no added sugar, gums, or preservatives in original flavors,” she says. “Excellent gut-health-focused dairy-free option with a very clean ingredient list (though plant-based yogurts vary in protein content).”