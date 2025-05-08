10 Chick-fil-A Orders Nutritionists Actually Approve Of

Fast food is a quick way to fill up without breaking the bank, but it's not very healthy. Everytime you hit the drive-thru you're likely to consume a lot of calories, fat and a day's worth of sodium in just one meal. It can be challenging to stick to healthy choices when eating fast food, but there are good options out there if you know where to look like Chick-fil-A.

While the chicken chain is known for its tasty, yet unhealthy meals, there are also healthy items you can find on the menu. To help narrow down the healthier options, here are 10 orders that are approved by nutritionists ranked from healthy to best.

Side Salad

Nutrition : per serving 1 salad

Calories : 470

Fat : 42g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 700mg

Carbs : 14g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 6g

A salad always seems healthy until you look at the ingredients. The Chick-fil-A Side Salad can be problematic, but there's a simple way to modify it, which instantly makes it healthier.

"The Chick-fil-A Side Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing may seem indulgent at first glance, but when you remove the dressing—which alone contributes 310 calories, 32 grams of fat, and 5 grams of sugar—you're left with a much lighter and healthier base," says Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD.

She explains, "Without the dressing, the salad contains just 160 calories, 10 grams of fat, 14 grams of carbs, and 6 grams of protein, making it a great option for those looking to add greens and fiber without excess calories or additives."

Sabat adds, "By adding your own olive oil and vinegar, you can control the ingredients while benefiting from heart-healthy fats and natural flavor. This modified salad becomes a clean, nutrient-rich side or light meal that aligns well with most health-conscious eating plans."

Hash Browns

Nutrition : per serving small order

Calories : 270

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 440mg

Carbs : 23g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 3g

Hash browns aren't typically healthy because they're full of grease, but Jennie Norton, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Vegan Wins says the ones from Chick-fil-A are nutritionist approved.

"Pair an order of hash browns with black coffee and a fruit cup to round out the meal with vitamins and fiber instead of relying only on starch and oil."

Grilled Market Salad with Grilled Fillet

Nutrition : per serving 1 salad

Calories : 550

Fat : 31g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 1,010mg

Carbs : 42g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 27g)

Protein : 26g

The Market Salad with Grilled Fillet is a healthy dish if you ditch the dressing.

"Removing the Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette, which adds 230 calories, 19 grams of fat, 14 grams of sugar, and 450 mg of sodium, brings the salad down to a more balanced 320 calories, 12 grams of fat, 28 grams of carbs, 14 grams of sugar, 28 grams of protein, and 560 mg of sodium," Sabat explains.

She adds, "With lean grilled chicken, fiber-rich greens, antioxidant-packed berries, and heart-healthy nuts, this salad delivers a diverse nutrient profile. Nutritionists might recommend it as a wholesome fast food choice when you either skip the dressing or opt for a lighter alternative like a lemon wedge or balsamic vinegar."

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 390

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 765mg

Carbs : 45g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar:11 g)

Protein : 28g

The Chick fil A Grilled Chicken Sandwich is one of the more balanced options at the chicken joint.

"With 390 calories and 28 grams of lean protein, it provides satiety and muscle support without excessive fat or calories," Sabat says. "Served on a multigrain bun with fresh lettuce and tomato, it offers 3 grams of fiber and important micronutrients. The fat content is moderate, with just 2.5 grams of saturated fat and zero trans fats. At 765 mg of sodium—including the BBQ sauce—it stays within reasonable limits for a single meal, and omitting the sauce can further reduce both sodium and sugar."

She adds, "Nutritionists may recommend this sandwich for its clean protein source, whole-grain bun, and customizable elements that make it a smarter fast food choice."

Egg White Grill

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 300

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 29g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 27g

The Chick fil A Egg White Grill stands out as a one of the healthy choices, but it's high in sodium.

"With just 300 calories and a solid 27 grams of protein, it supports muscle maintenance and satiety—especially important at breakfast," says Sabat. "The use of grilled chicken and egg whites keeps saturated fat low, and there are no trans fats, which are linked to heart disease."

She explains, "The 29 grams of carbs are moderate and come mostly from the English muffin, making this a good option for those needing fuel without excessive sugar. Nutritionists might recommend this item for its lean protein, manageable calorie count, and better ingredient profile compared to most fast food breakfasts."

English Muffin

Nutrition : per serving 1 muffin

Calories : 140

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 27g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : 5g

While an English muffin isn't nutrient-dense on its own, it's still considered a healthier fast-food choice.

"The multigrain bread offers 4 g of protein and clocks just over 140 calories,"says Norton. "Spread a packet of grape jelly for quick carbohydrate before a morning workout or combine the muffin with the fruit cup for a light breakfast."

Kale Crunch Side

Nutrition : per serving 112 grams

Calories : 170

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 250mg

Carbs : 13g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 8g)

Protein : 4g

Served as is, the Kale Crunch Side is a pretty healthy and flavorful option, especially for fast-food.

"Made with curly kale and green cabbage, it's rich in fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins like A and K," says Sabat. "Tossed in a light apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette and topped with crunchy roasted almonds, it delivers both taste and texture. With just 170 calories, 12 grams of fat (only 1.5 grams saturated), 13 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber, 8 grams of natural sugar, 4 grams of protein, and only 250 mg of sodium—including the dressing—it's a well-balanced option."

She adds, "This side is a great way to add greens and healthy fats to your meal without excess calories or sodium."

Buddy Fruit Applesauce Pouch

Nutrition : per serving 90 grams

Calories : 45

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs :12g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 8g)

Protein : 0g

While most don't go to a chicken place for applesauce, it's one of the healthiest items on the menu, according to Sabat.

"The Buddy Fruit Applesauce Pouch at Chick-fil-A is a smart, kid-friendly alternative to fries, offering a naturally sweet and wholesome option with minimal ingredients," she says.

"At just 45 calories, it contains zero fat, 12 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of naturally occurring fruit sugars—making it a far healthier choice than most fried sides," Sabat explains.

She adds, "It also provides 1 gram of dietary fiber to support digestion and contains no sodium, which helps keep kids' sodium intake in check. Made from real fruit and free from additives, this pouch is a convenient, mess-free way to sneak in a serving of fruit while avoiding the excess calories, fat, and salt found in typical fast food sides."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chick-fil-A Medium Sized Fruit Cup

Nutrition : per serving medium sized cup

Calories : 70

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs :16 g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar:12 g)

Protein : 1g

Another healthy side to grab is the Chick fil A Medium Fruit Cup. It's a refreshing and nutrient-dense option that provides natural sweetness without added sugars or unhealthy fats.

Sabat explains, "At just 70 calories for a medium serving, it delivers a colorful mix of apples, oranges, strawberries, and blueberries—each offering valuable antioxidants, vitamins, and hydration. While it contains 16 grams of carbohydrates, those come from whole fruit, which also provides 2 grams of fiber to support digestion and blood sugar balance."

She adds, "Because it's made fresh daily and contains no processed ingredients, this fruit cup is a smart choice for anyone looking to add a healthy side to their meal or enjoy a light, naturally sweet snack."

Grilled Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition : per serving 95 grams

Calories : 130

Fat : 3g (Saturated fat: .05g)

Sodium : 440mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 25g

It's not often you can find Grilled Chicken Nuggets, but Chick-fil-A has them and it's the No. 1 healthiest item on their menu.

According to Sabat, "The 8-count Grilled Chicken Nuggets at Chick-fil-A are an excellent choice for anyone seeking a lean, high-protein option without excess calories or carbs. With just 130 calories, 25 grams of protein, 1 gram of carbohydrate, and only 3 grams of fat, they're ideal for fueling muscle while supporting weight management or low-carb goals."

She says, "A major advantage is that these grilled nuggets are free from added MSG, a flavor enhancer often found in processed and fried foods. While the FDA considers MSG generally safe, some individuals may experience sensitivity, leading to symptoms like headaches, flushing, or nausea—often referred to as "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome." The fried version of Chick-fil-A's nuggets contains MSG in double doses, making the grilled version not only lighter but also a cleaner, more wholesome choice."