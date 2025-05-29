10 Granolas You Can Eat Without Wrecking Your Body

Granola has been a longtime breakfast staple. It’s seemingly healthy, filling and satisfying. While granola is typically thought of as a good for you, many brands are loaded with questionable ingredients like processed oils, unwanted additives and too much sugar.

According to the American Heart Association, men should not consume more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar daily, while women should not consume more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams or 100 calories) daily, and some granola has too much sugar per the guidelines.

But fortunately there are now granola brands that are all about wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients that still deliver on flavor. To help you navigate the plethora of choices, here are 10 store-bought granola that are dietitian-recommended and ranked in order of good to super healthy.

Bear Naked Fit Granola

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ½ cup: 210: 5g (Saturated fat: .5g): 150mg: 40g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 11g): 5g

Bear Naked Fit Granola is packed with real fruit and a bold taste, but ranks No. 10 due to the 10 grams of added sugar.

Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess and specializes in women’s says, “Bear Naked’s Fit line is ideal if you’re looking for granola that won’t wreck your macros and keep sugar in check. It’s made without artificial flavors or preservatives! And instead of heavy syrups or chocolate chunks, it relies on real fruit and nuts for flavor.”

Berger adds, “It’s also lower in fat than many other granolas, making it a solid choice if you’re watching calories but still want some crunch. Great for portion-controlled snacking or bulking up breakfast without tipping into dessert territory.”

KIND Cinnamon Oat Granola

Nutrition : ⅔ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : ⅔ cup: 240: 7 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g): 35 mg: 42 g (Fiber: 9 g , Sugar: 9 g): 6 g

Great for yogurt, smoothies or as a crunchy topping for your favorite breakfast bowl, KIND Cinnamon Oat Granola is a go-to for many, but it does have added sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“When you want something nourishing and satisfying, KIND Cinnamon Oat Granola is a great pantry staple,” says Kathryn Durston, RDN, Owner of Naturally Good Nutrition. “Made with five gluten-free grains, each serving provides 39 grams of whole grains to help support heart and digestive health.”

She adds, “It also includes flax seeds, which are a nutrient-rich ingredient known for supporting blood sugar balance, cholesterol levels, and even skin health

Thrive Market, Organic Whole-Grain Granola, Toasted Vanilla Crunch

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ½ cup: 260: 9g (Saturated fat: .5g): 100mg: 36g (Fiber: 8g , Sugar: 7g): g5

Thrive Market, Organic Whole-Grain Granola, Toasted Vanilla Crunch is a budget-friendly, organic option that’s big on flavor and crunch that’s made with whole-grain oats, seeds, and natural sweeteners like maple syrup or honey.

Berger says, “Thrive doesn’t add artificial anything in these granolas, and it’s often gluten-free. It has a lightly toasted flavor and satisfying crunch, making it a great choice for adding texture to breakfast bowls or even grabbing a handful as a snack.”

Cascadian Farm Organic Blueberry Vanilla Granola

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ½ cup: 250: 11g (Saturated fat: 3g): 70mg: 33g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 7g): 5g

Cascadian Farm Organic Blueberry Vanilla Granola has the perfect balance of flavors and sweetness.

“With 27g of whole grains and no added sugar, this granola is sweetened naturally with dried date powder,” says Michelle Routhenstein, MS RD CDCES CDN, Preventive Cardiology Dietitian and Heart Health Expert at EntirelyNourished.com. “It’s high in fiber to support heart and digestive health, and made with real blueberries and oats for a wholesome, satisfying start to your day.”

Purely Elizabeth Original Ancient Grain Granola

Nutrition : per serving ⅓ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ⅓ cup: 130: 5g (Saturated fat: 3.5g):130 mg: 19g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 7g): 3g

Purely Elizabeth Original Ancient Grain Granola is a healthy choice Dr. Federica Amati, Head Nutritionist at ZOE recommends it because of the clean ingredients.

“This product contains organic oats, quinoa, amaranth, and chia seeds. It’s also fairly low in added sugar and high in fiber and plant diversity – great for gut health,” she says.

Shoppers also love it. It’s rated 4.6 at Target and one customer wrote, “Having this granola with fruit n greek yogurt with a dash of organic coconut milk, makes a good start of the day. great for snacking when going to events.”

Bakery on Main Grain-Free Chocolate Granola

Nutrition : per serving 1/3 Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1/3: 160: 13g (Saturated fat: 5 g): 65mg: 10g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 6g): 4g

Bakery on Main Grain-Free Chocolate Granola is a flavorful healthy option that Berger approves.

“It’s a super solid option for anyone who’s gluten-sensitive or has celiac,” she says. “It’s made in a dedicated gluten-free facility and features a blend of oats, quinoa, flax, and amaranth.”

She adds, “They mix it up with some coconut and seeds so it’s higher in healthy fats than some other granolas. This granola is gluten-free and flavorful without throwing off blood sugar or calories for the day.”

Seven Sundays Good Day Granola Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ½ cup: 190: 11g (Saturated fat: 2.5g): 100mg:18 g (Fiber:4 g , Sugar: 6g): 6g

Peanut butter and chocolate is literally one of the greatest food combos so of course Seven Sundays Good Day Granola Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana is a must-have.

“There are no refined sugars – sweetened only with dates,” Dr. Amati says. It’s full of nuts and seeds like sunflower seeds, almonds, pecans, and pumpkin seeds.

She adds, “Seeds are an underrated addition to your diet, they’re packed with micronutrients and healthy fats.”

gr8nola The Original

​​

Nutrition : per serving 1/3 Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1/3: 130: 6g (Saturated fat: 3g): 75mg: 17g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 5g): 3g

gr8nola The Original checks all the boxes in terms of taste, the right amount of crunch and healthiness.

“It’s made with a short, simple ingredient list and with just 5 g of added sugar per serving, it’s significantly lower in added sugar than most commercial granolas, which often exceed 10-15g,” says Dr. Amati.

Amazon customers have rated the item 4.6 and one wrote, “I’ve been buying this granola for years. Great tasting and perfect for yogurts and açai bowls.’

Another shared, “My favorite granola. Low sugar relatively speaking and woman owned.”

Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Apple Granola

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1 oz: 130: 7g (Saturated fat: 1.5g): 75mg: 17g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 4g): 2g

Made from wholesome ingredients and no added sugar, Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Apple Granola is a healthy breakfast choice that Michelle Routhenstein, MS RD CDCES CDN, Preventive Cardiology Dietitian and Heart Health Expert at EntirelyNourished.com recommends.

“This granola is a heart-healthy choice with 23g of whole grains per serving and no added sugar, using dried date powder for natural sweetness. This granola is made with organic oats and apples, which supports gut health and heart health while keeping your breakfast naturally delicious.”

Magic Spoon Honey Almond Protein Granola

Nutrition : ⅔ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : ⅔ cup: 260: 13 g (Saturated fat: 4 g): 75 mg: g (Fiber: 8 g , Sugar: 2 g): 13 g

The No. 1 healthiest granola is Magic Spoon! It’s low in sugar, high in protein but doesn’t compromise on flavor.

“Magic Spoon’s Protein Granola is my favorite pick when I want a granola that’s both delicious and nutritious,” says Durston. “Each serving packs 13 grams of complete protein and 8 grams of fiber, a powerful combo that helps you stay fuller longer and curb cravings between meals.”

She adds, “It’s also grain-free, gluten-free, and has no added sugar or artificial ingredients, making it a smart option for anyone looking to upgrade their breakfast or snack game.”