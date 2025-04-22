 Skip to content

7 "Healthy" Groceries Nutritionists Say Are Just Expensive Junk

These products look healthy on shelves—but dietitians say they’re not worth the hype.
You might think your food is healthy, but is it? There's a good chance some of the food you feast on daily is not as good for you as you would think. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, reveals 7 "healthy" grocery store items that are just expensive junk.

"Enhanced" Waters

Stay away from enhanced waters. "These waters are often just plain tap water or spring water that has a few vitamins, electrolytes, or hydrogen added to it without a lot of science backing why it's added, or the amount added is so little it won't really contribute a significant amount to your overall health," says Collingwood.

Veggie Chips

"A chip made from carrots, sweet potatoes, or zucchini seems really healthy, but even though it's made from vegetables, many veggie chips are fried and contain high levels of sodium and artificial additives," says Collingwood. "The frying process can strip away much of the nutritional value, and they are just as high as potato chips (and sometimes higher!) from a standpoint of calories and fat."

Bottled Smoothies and Cold Pressed Juices

Smoothies and juices seem really healthy, and they indeed may have some good vitamins and minerals, but they often lack fiber and can be high in sugar. Homemade smoothies with whole fruits and vegetables are a healthier and more cost-effective alternative.

Flavored Yogurts

"Plain Greek yogurt is really high in calcium and protein and low in calories and fat, but flavored varieties of yogurt (especially non-Greek) are high in sugar, carbs, and can be relatively low in protein," explains Collingwood. " Yogurt is good for gut health with the probiotics, but read labels to make sure you aren't just getting a spoonful of sugar."

Gluten-Free Packaged Foods

If you have a diagnosed gluten intolerance, gluten-free foods are a necessity. "That being said, the vast majority of the population has no problem digesting gluten and therefore does not need gluten free foods. They do not offer additional health benefits and can be more expensive. They often contain similar levels of sodium, sugar, and fats as their gluten-containing counterparts," says Collingwood.

Trail Mix

Afternoon Trail Mix
Making your own trail mix with whole grain cereal, unsalted nuts, and no sugar added dried fruit can be an excellent nutritious snack. "However, many store-bought versions are loaded with added sugars, salt, and unhealthy fats. Ingredients like chocolate chips, yogurt-covered raisins, and sweetened dried fruits can turn into more calories than many desserts!" she says.

Dried Fruit

"Dried fruits are often perceived as a healthy snack, but they can be high in sugar and calories. The drying process concentrates the natural sugars, and many commercially available dried fruits have added sugars, making them more like candy than fresh fruit," says Collingwood.

