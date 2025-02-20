These 7 "Healthy" Morning Habits Are Making You Store Fat

You wake up early, choose the "healthy" option for breakfast, and still can't seem to lose weight. If this sounds familiar, maybe you are doing something wrong. Eat This, Not That! reached to Dr. Michael Aziz, a board-certified physician at Lenox Hill Hospital, to understand why some morning habits might be sabotaging your efforts to lose weight. As an expert in internal medicine and functional medicine and author of The Ageless Revolution, Dr. Aziz shares how seven common morning habits could trigger your body to store more fat. Here's what you need to know.

The Morning Habits That Sabotage Your Weight Loss

One of the most common mistakes is that "most people follow fad diets and do not eat natural food," Dr. Aziz explains. Here are the other key morning errors he sees in his practice:

Choosing low-fat products: "When you choose low-fat products, even a low-fat yogurt, it has added sugar or even high fructose corn syrup. This leads to weight gain by raising insulin." Consuming processed foods: "Low-carb products are not any better as they have added chemicals which damage DNA, another hallmark for aging. Nitrites in processed meats are linked to cancer." Starting with refined carbs: "Avoid refined carbs such as cereals, donuts, and plain bagels with jam as they spike insulin and make you hungry before it is even lunchtime. Insulin is a fat-storing hormone that is secreted in higher amounts when people eat sugar." Drinking sugary beverages: "Avoid sugary coffees and flavored lattes, as they have excess sugar and extra calories." Skipping morning movement: Dr. Aziz underlines that "physical activity in the morning can boost both your metabolism and energy levels." Poor meal timing: Dr. Aziz notes that proper meal timing is crucial. "Having a late breakfast is also a good idea if people are not hungry. Going for a late lunch and early dinner can be a way to incorporate caloric restriction or fasting in an easy way." Not managing morning stress: "Managing stress is so important for weight loss and longevity," he says.

The Science Behind Morning Fat Storage

"Cortisol, a hormone released during stress, plays a significant role in fat storage," Dr. Aziz explains. "When cortisol levels rise, it leads to an increase in appetite. Cortisol also stimulates the release of ghrelin, a hormone that also affects appetite, leading to increased calorie intake."

He continues, "Cortisol promotes the conversion of glucose into fat, particularly in the abdominal area. It does this by stimulating the activity of lipoprotein lipase (LPL), an enzyme that stores more fat. Cortisol also burns the end cap of chromosomes or telomeres which can lead to a shorter life. Shortened telomeres is one of the hallmarks of aging."

The Right Way to Start Your Day

Dr. Aziz recommends something counterintuitive: "a high-fat breakfast with enough protein. Eat eggs with cheese or a whole wheat bagel with full-fat cream cheese." He stresses that success isn't immediate: "It is all about building healthy habits long term. Losing weight depends on many steps and habits that people adopt as they follow this new journey of health."

The Domino Effect of Poor Morning Choices

"When people start the day by eating the wrong food choices, this leads to early morning hunger. They may go for donuts that their co-workers brought or have plain pizza for lunch. This leads to a vicious cycle of guilt, diet failure, and ultimately weight gain," Dr. Aziz explains.

Sleep's Impact on Morning Metabolism

"Sleep plays a crucial role in weight management," Dr. Aziz emphasizes. "Sleep deprivation leads to increased production of the stress hormone cortisol, which can stimulate appetite and fat storage. Conversely, adequate sleep promotes the release of hormones like leptin and ghrelin, which help regulate hunger and satiety. Also, during sleep, human growth hormone or HGH is secreted. HGH is a fat-burning hormone."

What to Expect When You Change Your Routine

According to Dr. Aziz, "Energy levels and stamina tend to go up during workout when people eat some natural fats before working out." He notes that "hunger patterns disappear with a steady sugar level."

However, he warns that "Bloating may get worse before it gets better as people's bodies adjust to this new way of eating. Fat and protein take more time to digest." The good news? "People will eventually feel better as they get rid of the sugar cravings."

Your New Morning Routine for Optimal Metabolism

Dr. Aziz offers specific recommendations: "Try a quick jog, yoga, or strength training in am. Incorporate high-intensity interval training after you consult with your doctor. HIIT has the max impact on burning calories and longevity. Drink plenty of water. Add lemon to aid digestion and weight loss. Go to bed early, and wake up early. Practice mindful eating before starting your day. Switch from coffee to green tea. Sipping on green tea in the morning helps boost your metabolism and burn fat. Manage stress through meditation."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

He concludes with an important observation: "Many people think they are doing healthy things that we have been brainwashed for years– think of low-fat diets, frequent snacking. It is bad for weight, and longevity. They may judge their health by their weight only when they should be taking longevity and health in consideration. They may lose few pounds on low-fat diets when they get on their bathroom scale, but they don't realize they are also shaving few years off their lives." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.