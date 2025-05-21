Hershey’s Just Released a Wild New Chocolate Flavor For Summer

Chocolate lovers will be thrilled to hear that Hershey just launched a brand-new delicious Milk Chocolate with Caramel bar, just in time for summer. This creamy new concoction is perfect for making s’mores, as it “fits beautifully” on a graham cracker, the company says. “The combination of our signature milk chocolate with golden caramel transforms the classic HERSHEY’S bar into something extraordinary – it’s tradition reimagined with just the right touch of indulgence,” said Kyle Webster, senior associate brand manager, at The Hershey Company.

It’s slightly surprising Hershey waited so long to release a caramel Hershey bar, but many candy-lovers think it’s worth the wait. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of this new candy, sharing their excitement on social media about the new drop. “It’s REALLY hard to go wrong with chocolate and caramel so if I ever see this at the store I’ll definitely get it,” one fan said on Reddit.

“How have they NOT done this yet? The largest known chocolate company (arguably) and they haven’t done one of the most commonly used pairings in the chocolate universe? Excited for this nonetheless!” another commented. Fans are already hoping for different iterations of the new chocolate. “Holiday edition hopefully they’ll sprinkle a little sea salt on it- it’s my favorite at the chocolate shop I work at,” one creative Redditor said. “Hershey’s choc is a little tart, a little fruity. I think it’d balance out the sweet caramel pretty well. Imma try this one,” another shared. Some shoppers pointed out that the Rolo candy is a chocolate-caramel concoction (if not as popular), but not the right shape or size for a good s’more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The new bar is being sold in six packs nationwide for a limited time only, so grab one while you can! Hershey’s has been giving the people what they want this year—the company launched the Reese’s Filled Pretzels in April, a deliciously crunchy, peanut-butter packed combo fans can’t get enough of. “I loved the Reese’s Pretzels! Addicting!” one said on Reddit. “These are amazing. Glad I found them when they first released,” another said.

And that’s not all—Hershey also launched the limited-time-only Hershey’s Kisses Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored candies in March, ticking all the boxes for a Gen Z/Millenial viral sensation. “If there’s one thing 75% of Gen Z and Millennials can agree on, it’s that out-of-the-ordinary flavor mashups are the snacks they’re reaching for,” the company says. “It kills me that is says share bag. Like I can eat this whole bag myself,” one happy shopper said. “Tried them before, they’re actually so good,” another agreed. Another candy fan thought the new mashup was too good to be true. “I saw these on Facebook and thought they were an AI creation. 🤦‍♂️ Need to try now that I know they’re real!” they said.