Hershey’s Just Launched a Wild New Protein Bar With ONE

Some protein bars are so delicious, they double as candy bars. And some protein bars are so delicious, because they are candy bars – or at least backed by candy bar companies. This week, Hershey’s announced it is joining forces with award-winning protein brand ONE once again for an exciting and wild new protein bar: ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate.

Each protein bar boasts 18 grams of protein and just one gram of sugar, but somehow manages to taste as good as a candy bar, delivering “double the rich, chocolate experience to power every on-the-go lifestyle without compromise,” the brand says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate flavored protein bar isn’t just another convenient and nutritious snack – it unlocks a sweet, satisfying and unforgettable flavor experience that only ONE can offer,” Deanna Lyons, Brand Manager at ONE Brands, says. “Our fans are always on-the-move, and with ONE, they can stay deliciously fueled with double the iconic Hershey’s flavor.”

Pro golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, endorses ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate flavored protein bar as his “go-to snack that keeps him energized and ready to play,” according to the brand. “When I’m out on the course, I want something that’s tasty, fast, and keeps me going,” he said. “The ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate flavored protein bar nails it! It’s loaded with protein and has that classic Hershey’s chocolate taste—so I get the best of both worlds and the fuel I need to stay locked in.”

To celebrate the launch and rally excitement (and also doubling down on his viral moment of sinking a hole-in-one over his house) if DeChambeau gets another hole-in-one from June 12-15, on the 16th fans can sign up here on Monday, June 16 at 12 pm ET to receive a ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate flavored protein bar, while supplies last.

“I’m always up for a challenge, especially one that brings some extra flavor to the game. ONE Brands’ Double or ONEthing challenge is all about raising the stakes, and I’m ready to take my shot,” added DeChambeau. “Let’s see if we can turn one ace into two, and get some ONE x Hershey’s Double Chocolate flavored protein bars in fans’ hands while we’re at it.”

Where can you get the new ONE flavor? The new bars are Available at Amazon and select retailers nationwide.