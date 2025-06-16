Hershey’s Just Released a Wild New Hershey’s Kiss With Pokémon

It has been almost 30 years since Pokémon first arrived on the Nintendo Game Boy, becoming a worldwide phenomenon nobody expected. Three decades later, the franchise is still going strong. This week, Hershey’s Kisses and The Pokémon Company International announced an exciting new collaboration, sweetening the Pokémon experience with the iconic chocolate.

On June 11, Hershey’s Kisses unveiled 151 unique foil designs inspired by the original Kanto region Pokémon, allowing fans to unwrap, discover, trade, and collect all the characters. Each Hershey’s Kisses chocolate is wrapped like a Poké Ball, from Pikachu to Mew, and a bonus is the amazing chocolate candy.

“Our collaboration with Pokémon combines the timeless appeal of Hershey’s Kisses chocolates with the joy of discovery and collecting — making it more than just a treat,” said Ashley Reeb, Senior Associate Brand Manager at The Hershey Company. “The special-edition foils may spark a little friendly competition but also unite fans around their love for milk chocolate and Pokémon.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The collaboration also includes a limited-edition Collector’s Case available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans can track their discoveries and showcase their finds in the cleverly designed case, which is designed to hold all 151 chocolates. To score it, create an account on Hersheyland.com/Pokemon.

The Hershey’s brand is also digitalizing the whole experience. Fans can log on to Hersheyland.com/Pokemon to track which Pokémon foils they’ve collected, monitor progress and unlock digital certificates they can share on social media.

The special-edition chocolate is available in 10.1 oz and 34.1 oz bags at participating retailers nationwide.

“Collect Them All Before They’re Gone! 🍫HERSHEY’S KISSES & Pokémon foils have officially dropped and feature all 151 of your favorite Kanto region Pokémon. From Pikachu to Mew, each candy wrapper reveals a Pokémon surprise on the bottom. Sign up for an account at the link in our bio to get your limited-edition Collector’s Case (while supplies last!) – then track your finds, collect rewards, and share your journey online!” Hersey’s shared on social media today.

Fans were obsessed. “Best crossover ever!!!!” commented one. “Genius!!! Love this idea, will definitely be collecting,” added another. “I have a feeling someone is going to collect them all, and in 30 years randomly find them,” a third chimed in.