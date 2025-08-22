10 High-Protein Snacks That Can Cut Fat in 21 Days

Protein is an important part of our daily diet because it provides many essential functions for our body such as tissue repair, immune support, bone health, and more. Protein is also a major component for weight loss. “Protein not only keeps you feeling fuller for longer (which naturally reduces overeating) but it also helps preserve and build lean muscle,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose. She explains, “More muscle means a higher resting metabolic rate, so you burn more calories even when you’re not working out. Protein also stabilizes blood sugar, which prevents the energy crashes and cravings that can derail your progress.” Tateossian adds, “When you combine high-protein eating with regular resistance training, you’re signaling your body to burn fat for fuel while holding onto the muscle that keeps your metabolism strong.” There’s so many choices for snacks, but to help guide you to the healthiest sections of the aisles, here are 10 high-protein snacks that help reduce fat in just three weeks, according to health experts.

NuGo Slim Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 180

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 170mg

Carbs : 17g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 16g

NuGo Slim Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar is a vegan, gluten-free peanut butter bar wrapped in dark chocolate. It has only 3 g of sugar, yet delivers 16 g of plant protein. “Protein keeps blood sugar stable, increases thermogenesis (your body burns more just digesting it), and fills you up so hard your snack radar shuts off,” Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess specializing in PCOS and menopause explains. She says, “The texture is crunchy, dreamy, and so satisfying it feels like a reward. Perfect for when you need to feel decadent but don’t want to kiss your fat-loss plan goodbye.”

Cottage Cheese

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 107

Fat : 4.7g (Saturated fat: 1.9g)

Sodium : 396mg

Carbs : 3.7g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2.9g)

Protein : 12g

“Cottage cheese is one of my go-to snacks for cutting fat while preserving muscle,” says Tateossian. ” A single serving (about 1 cup) can give you 24–28 grams of slow-digesting casein protein, which keeps you full for hours and helps prevent muscle breakdown, especially important if you’re in a calorie deficit. It’s naturally low in carbs and can be found in reduced-fat versions for those watching total calorie intake.” She adds, “The high protein content supports a steady metabolism, while the calcium and probiotics (in cultured varieties) aid digestion and help regulate hormones linked to fat storage. Pair it with berries for a fiber boost that keeps blood sugar stable, which is key for midsection fat loss specifically.”

Quest Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 190

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 220mg

Carbs : 22g (Fiber: 12g , Sugar:1 g)

Protein : 21g

Quest Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar delivers a sweet, indulgent bar, minus the sugar-spike guilt trip. “With around 200 calories and a protein blend of whey and milk isolates, this bar keeps satiety hormones hyped and ghrelin on a leash,” says Berger. “Processing protein also burns more energy, giving your metabolism some help. And because it’s satisfying, you’re less likely to raid the pantry afterward. Works great when you want dessert-level vibes without derailing your goals.”

Jerky

Nutrition : per serving 2 oz for Fable Fish seat salt salmon jerky

Calories : 210

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 720mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 31g

Jerky is one of the most convenient high-protein, fat-loss-friendly snacks because it’s portable, shelf-stable, and can pack a lot of protein. “The key is choosing the right type: options like grass-fed beef, turkey, chicken, or even salmon jerky all provide quality protein to preserve lean muscle and keep your metabolism firing,” says Tateossian. “But many store-bought versions are loaded with sugar, artificial flavors, and preservatives that can spike blood sugar or cause bloating. When shopping, look for jerky with minimal ingredients, ideally just the meat, spices, and maybe a touch of sea salt. Avoid any with more than 2–3 grams of sugar per serving, and opt for nitrate-free when possible.” For salmon jerky, one brand to consider is Fable Fish, which is an Alaskan company that uses all wild caught salmon and only clean limited ingredients. Plus, you’re getting 31 grams of protein, omega-3s, and collagen that comes from the fish, not a formula.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Quest Salsa Verde Protein Chips

Nutrition : per serving 1 bag

Calories : 140

Fat : 4.5g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 300mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 19g

Chips are one of the greatest snacks on the planet, but let’s be real–they’re not healthy. That said, Quest Salsa Verde Protein Chips are snack chips but made with protein and are dietitian approved. “These salsa verde tortilla-style chips deliver a crispy, savory kick with 19g of protein and way fewer carbs than your average chip bag,” says Berger. “Crunchy texture means high satisfaction and protein means satiety. Perfect for keeping fat loss fun, not torture.”

Hemp Seeds

Nutrition : per serving 3 tbsp

Calories : 166

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 1.4g)

Sodium : 1.5mg

Carbs : 2.6g (Fiber: 1.2g , Sugar: .5g)

Protein : 9.5g

“Hemp seeds are a powerhouse of plant-based protein, packing around 10 grams per 3 tablespoons, along with healthy omega-3 and omega-6 fats that help regulate hormones and reduce inflammation,” says Tateossian. “Their protein-fiber-fat combo keeps you satisfied longer, helping to naturally reduce overall calorie intake,” she explains. “They’re also rich in magnesium, which supports muscle recovery and energy production during workouts. How to eat them: Tateossian adds hemp seeds to homemade trail mix with raw almonds, pumpkin seeds, and unsweetened coconut flakes. “That way, you’ve got a complete, nutrient-dense snack that travels well, stabilizes blood sugar, and curbs the urge to reach for processed snacks.”

Turkey Roll-Ups with Avocado or Hummus

According to Tateossian, 3 ounces of sliced turkey breast delivers about 18–20 grams of protein with very little fat or sugar, while avocado delivers fiber, potassium, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.” She says, “Hummus is another great option because it’s rich in plant protein and keeps the snack interesting. To add starch, roll them up into a flour tortilla.”

Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving 6 oz

Calories : 100

Fat : .7g (Saturated fat: .2g)

Sodium : 61mg

Carbs : 6.1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5.5g)

Protein : 17g

“Greek Yogurt is basically the overachiever of the dairy aisle—high protein (17–20 g per serving), low sugar (if you buy plain), and thick enough to trick your brain into thinking you’re eating dessert,” says Berger. “That protein boosts satiety and satieting hormones.” In addition, Berger explains that “protein has a higher thermic effect, meaning your body burns more calories digesting it than carbs or fat. Add berries and a sprinkle of nuts for fiber and healthy fats, and you’ve got a fat-burning snack worthy of an Instagram post.”

Edamame

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup shelled

Calories : 94

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 4.7mg

Carbs : 6.9g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 1.7g)

Protein : 9.2g

You don’t have to only order edamame when you go out for sushi. You can easily find it at your local grocer and snack on it anytime. “Edamame is a nutrient-dense, plant-based protein source that’s perfect for fat loss because it’s high in both protein and fiber,”says Tateossian. “About 18 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per cup. This combination keeps you feeling full, stabilizes blood sugar, and helps prevent the cravings that often sabotage a calorie deficit.” She explains, “Edamame is also rich in isoflavones, a type of phytoestrogen that can help balance hormones during perimenopause and menopause, making it especially great for women over 40 who struggle with midsection weight gain.” Tateossian adds, “Lightly steam edamame and sprinkle it with sea salt or chili flakes for a savory snack, or toss the shelled beans into salads for extra protein. Because it’s low on the glycemic index, edamame supports steady energy and keeps fat-burning pathways active throughout the day.”

Egg Bites

When you’re on the go and don’t have time for breakfast, egg bites are the perfect solution. According to Tateossian, “A standard two-egg bite serving delivers around 12–14 grams of high-quality protein, while egg white bites provide the same satiety with fewer calories and less fat, making them a great option if you’re in a calorie deficit but still want to preserve muscle.” She explains, “Eggs are rich in leucine, an amino acid that signals the body to build and maintain muscle, which boosts metabolism and supports long-term fat burning. You can add spinach, mushrooms, or peppers for extra fiber and micronutrients.” For store-bought options, Tateossian warns to “check labels for hidden starches or excess sodium, but when made at home, they’re one of the cleanest, easiest high-protein snacks to keep fat loss on track!”