10 High-Quality Fall Grocery Items That Are Worth the Splurge, According to Chefs

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes it feels good to splurge. Trading down to low-cost versions of your favorite foods can be a wise move amid rising grocery prices, but there are some items that you simply shouldn't skimp on.

Few things get as sure a return on your investment as what goes in your stomach. Does anyone ever regret using high-quality ingredients to cook a good meal? Plus, with fall coming up, there are plenty of opportunities for entertaining and sharing your new finds. However, not every expensive grocery item is necessarily worth the extra money.

We spoke to several culinary experts, both professional chefs and cookbook authors, to find out what grocery items they think are worth the splurge. From fresh figs and high-end soy sauce to truffle oil and mooncakes, here are their favorite high-end grocery store items for fall.

Rodolphe le Meunier's Unsalted Churned Butter

Nutrition (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories: 200

Fat: 23 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium: 0 mg

Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 0 g

Fifth-generation chicken keeper Lisa Steele is one of the foremost authorities on eggs—and cooking with the best eggs calls for the best butter. The author of 2022's The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook and several top-selling books on raising backyard poultry, Steele is an avid fan of French butter like this unsalted, hand-molded variety from Rodolphe le Meunier. A 9-ounce package of the French import can cost as much $15 or more in the U.S.

"Fall is prime baking season and French butter is required to have at least 82% butter fat which is a higher fat content and lower water content than most American butter, so it's richer and creamier and has a much fuller flavor," Steele says. "Baked goods taste more decadent and will be fluffier and rise better. And of course, French butter makes a piece of plain toast taste better too! If you live in a large metropolitan area, you might find French butters at the grocery store or a specialty shop, otherwise, shopping online is your best bet."

Fresh Figs

Nutrition: (Per 1 Medium Fig)

Calories: 37

Fat: 0.15 g (Saturated Fat: 0.03 g)

Sodium: 0.5 mg

Carbs: 9.6 g (Fiber: 1.45 g, Sugar: 8.15 g)

Protein: 0.375 g

Fresh figs may not seem like the most extravagant purchase, but they're usually twice as expensive as the dried variety, and sadly only available in the late summer and early fall. A 16-ounce box at Trader Joe's right now costs $4.99, which gets you about eight figs.

"If your experience with figs is either Fig Newtons or those dried figs in the circular box at the grocery store, then you are missing out," says Steele. "Fresh figs are so delicious, and one of my favorite things to add to a fall cheese board. They are also lovely sliced and eaten in a sandwich with cream cheese or fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Figs can be eaten raw, skin, seeds and all, are only in season for a short period of time, but are definitely a treat I splurge on whenever I can find them."

Emmi Le Gruy è re

Nutrition: (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories: 110

Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 170 mg

Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 8 g

Like many of us, Steele loves to cuddle up to a bowl of soup and some grilled cheese in the fall. Her cheese of choice, Emmi Le Gruyère, can be found in major grocery chains like Target and Walmart for around $8.99.

"Grilled cheese with a bowl of soup is a dinner standard in the fall for me," she says. "And a few slices of American cheese on white bread won't cut it. I go all out with a nice sourdough or other crusty bread and melted Gruyère. It can be pricey for a small square of cheese, but the sweet, nutty flavor and superior melting properties make it my go-to for grilled cheese sandwiches, or even macaroni and cheese. It's also a nice mild addition to a cheese board."

Baoning Chinese Black Vinegar

Nutrition (Per Serving):

Calories: 66.7

Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 0.09 mg

Carbs: 6.5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1.2 g)

Protein: 3.8 g

High-quality Chinese black vinegar is a staple in Emmy award-winning TV personality, chef, and writer Andrew Zimmern's pantry.

"My favorite vinegar for Chinese cooking is where it starts, and then it became my go-to vinegar for a hundred other uses; on tomatoes in summer and in beef stews in winter," Zimmern says. "My chicken with vinegar sauce and tarragon was to my mind a perfect dish until I realized it became even better with Baoning. Just a stunner of a product and while $25 for a bottle of vinegar seems steep, and I have lots of $50 to $75 bottles in my cabinet, Baoning 10 year old is the best bang for your vinegar buck."

You can find Baoning Chinese black vinegar at many Asian supermarkets or order it online for $25.

Mitsuboshi Soy Sauce

Nutrition information unavailable

Much like olive oil, a truly excellent soy sauce can take many dishes to the next level. Zimmern's favorite is Horikawaya Nomura Mitsuboshi Soy Sauce, which can be found at many Asian supermarkets or ordered online for around $73 for a 900-milliliter bottle.

"First off, it's real, made with just water/soybeans/wheat/salt, so that makes its ahead of 99% of the soy sauce typically found in many places consumers typically shop," Zimmern says. "But the flavor is beyond sublime, made by hand for over 300 years using the same exact production techniques. At times, sweet on the tongue, with balanced salinity and insane umami, I would pay twice this for the Mitsuboshi soy sauce."

He adds, "I don't use a half-cup in a stir fry! It's a waste. I use it for dipping or finishing a dish. I have taken a cup of plain chicken broth, and shaved some carrot and onion in to the pot, and when serving added a drizzle of this soy and it's transformative. For dumplings, cooked or raw fish, seasoning any dish this is my soy sauce of choice for cooking in my kitchen."

Urbani Truffle Oil

Nutrition:

White Truffle Oil (Per 1 tsp):

Calories: 45

Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1g)

Sodium: 0 mg

Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 0 g

Turn your mashed potatoes up a notch with Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori's pro tip. "Truffle oil is a perfect extra punch for your mashed potatoes or with your sautéed mushrooms," says Isidori, owner of New York City hotspot Arthur & Sons. "Gives it that extra sexy note to make your dish sing."

You can find Urbani Truffle Oil at major grocery retailers like Target and Whole Foods Market or order online via Amazon.

Shiratamako Premium Glutinous Rice Flour

Nutrition (1 tbsp):

Calories: 35

Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 0 mg

Carbs: 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 1 g

When it comes to fall baking, Kat Lieu believes in an occasional splurge.

"When I'm making everyday desserts or treats with a mochi-like texture, I always turn to Koda Farms Mochiko or glutinous rice flour," says Lieu, author of the award-winning 2022 cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home. "But let's say I really miss the flavors and textures of Japan, then I go to my local Japanese supermarket (Uwajimaya) and splurge on a pack of Shiratamako (白玉粉 Shiratama ko) Premium Glutinous Rice Flour to make mochi snacks like mitarashi dango and daifuku."

Besides the specialty markets, you can find a bag of Shiratamako Premium Glutinous Rice Flour at Walmart for $35 or order online from Amazon.

Frauth Matcha

Nutrition information unavailable

Vibrant matcha desserts are a perfect footnote to cool fall afternoons. "If I'm making matcha desserts, I want the desserts to come out vibrant verdant and not brownish-green, so I'd splurge a little on matcha," says Lieu. "While I think it's a little too much on the splurgy side to cook or bake with ceremonial-grade matcha, I do recommend dusting your desserts and baked goods with beautiful and umami-ful ceremonial-grade matcha and I love both Aiya Matcha and Frauth matcha for this."

She adds, "Best of course to enjoy as a latte or tea to really appreciate the matcha's flavors," but sprinkle on the high-grade green tea "if you just want that bright pop of green."

Order 100% organic matcha online from Frauth.

Lady M's Mooncakes

Nutrition information unavailable

Like Thanksgiving in America, the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival is (functionally, at least) a day for family and friends to gather around a full table and celebrate the fall harvest. The holiday goes by the Chinese lunar calendar, and this year it falls on Sept. 17. Mooncakes are a delicious round cake with sweet and savory fillings meant to be shared with those you love. For Lieu, and many other Chinese families, mooncakes evoke memories of fall.

"I am very old school with mooncakes and love anything white lotus with lots of salted duck egg yolk, so from childhood to now, my favorite mooncake brand has always been Wing Wah," says Lieu. "But let's say you want to splurge on a gift and don't really care for the mooncake flavors. Then check out Lady M's festive mooncake set, which comes with a beautiful light-up lantern as a mooncake box this year."

Order your mooncakes online or at one of Lady M's boutiques in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, Tysons, Va., or Los Altos, Calif.

Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky

Nutrition information unavailable

Japanese whiskey has been gaining popularity in the U.S. over the last few years. Whether you're using it for baking or sipping, Lieu promises that you won't regret investing in a bottle of Suntory's Yamazaki Single Malt Whisky this fall.

"I no longer use vanilla extract for baking (for multiple reasons) and now use Japanese whisky, like a splash of oaky and bold Yamazaki single malt whisky," she says. "A bottle goes a long way and I use it to glaze my cakes and add flavor and depth to my cookies."

You can find the 12-year single malt with the high-end Japanese whisky in your favorite liquor store like Total Wine, or you can order it on a third-party website like TheLiquorStore.com, starting at $159.99.